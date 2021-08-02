Would it surprise you to know that more than four million Americans are either legally blind or have low vision? Would it also surprise you to know that nutrition has an impact on our eye health? It most certainly does! As we wrap up July, Healthy Vision Month, let’s dive into the reasons why we should incorporate healthy foods in order to protect our vision.
The most common vision problems that occur are glaucoma, cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
- Glaucoma causes damage to the eye’s optic nerve, resulting in vision loss or blindness.
- Cataracts are clouding of the eye’s lens. This is the leading cause of blindness in the world.
- Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) occurs with age and damages your central vision. This results in blurriness and/or vision loss.
- Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a complication of diabetes and is the leading cause of blindness in American adults. It occurs when there is damage to the blood vessels in the retina. The risk of developing DR is lowered through the appropriate management of diabetes.
The American Optometric Association recognizes the importance of nutrition to eye health and recommends including these vitamins and minerals in your diet for eye health.
- Lutein & Zeaxanthin: These two vitamins reduce the risk of developing cataracts. The main way to get these nutrients is by consuming dark green leafy vegetables. Examples of these vegetables are spinach, kale, and collard greens.(Word of caution: These vegetables are rich in vitamin K. If you consume a blood thinner such as Warfarin, it is important to be consistent in the amount of vitamin K you consume each day. Check with your doctor before making significant changes in consumption of these vegetables if you are taking a blood thinner such as Warfarin)
- Vitamin C: This vitamin lowers the risk of developing cataracts and slows the progression of age-related macular degeneration. Oranges, grapefruit, strawberries, papaya, green peppers and tomatoes are all good sources of vitamin C.
- Vitamin E: Vegetables oils, nuts, wheat germ and sweet potatoes are good sources of vitamin E. This particular vitamin protects against free radicals, a molecule that breaks down healthy eye tissue.
- Omega-3 fatty acids: These fatty acids help reduce inflammation, enhance tear production, and protect the eye’s oily outer layer. Good sources of omega-3 fatty acids include salmon, tuna, and other cold-water fish.
- Zinc: A deficiency in zinc is a risk factor in cataracts and poor night vision. To get the recommended amount of zinc, include red meat, oysters and other shellfish, nuts, and seeds in your diet.
In addition to nutrition, here are some other steps recommended by the National Eye Institute to help protect your vision.
Get regular eye exams.
- The earlier eye diseases are detected, the better the treatment options.
Add physical activity to your day. Exercise helps to lower the risk for chronic diseases that impact your vision, like high blood pressure and diabetes.
- Know your family history. Eye diseases such as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration can run in families. Ask your relatives about their eye health to learn more about your risk.
- Manage your health conditions. There is an increased risk for eye diseases with

- chronic health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
- Wear sunglasses – even on cloudy days. Sunglasses that protect against UV rays are crucial to lower the risk of cataracts.
- Do not smoke. If you do smoke, make a plan to quit. Smoking increases your risk for age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.
To protect your vision, it is a good eye-dea to follow these recommendations. Make consuming nutrients for eye heath and regular eye exams a part of your wellness routine. It is never too early or too late to make healthy changes.
Written by Dietetic Intern Molly Russell and MSU Ext. Agent Ensley Howell