Hummingbirds are preparing for their trip south. They still need your nectar. Most of them will be gone from our area by the first week of October.

As we approach the fall season, we typically see increased activity from hummingbirds as they prepare to migrate south. In early spring, the hummingbirds came north to their breeding grounds. Pontotoc is one of the places they come to for raising their young.

