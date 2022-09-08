As we approach the fall season, we typically see increased activity from hummingbirds as they prepare to migrate south. In early spring, the hummingbirds came north to their breeding grounds. Pontotoc is one of the places they come to for raising their young.
Hummingbirds are among the smallest birds, with most species measuring between three and five inches and weighing only a few grams. They have long slender bills which they use to reach into tubular flowers to extract nectar. Red flowers are their favorite color. Many plants rely on hummingbirds for pollination. In addition to nectar from flowers, they also consume small insects such as aphids and spiders.
While they are flying, the hummingbird’s wings move very rapidly, flapping 15 to 80 times per second and their heart beats up to 1,260 times per minute. To sustain this astounding pace, they consume many small meals each day, and may consume up to twelve times their body weight in nectar each day.
The rapid beat of their wings creates a humming sound, and the wings appear blurred. They are the only bird species that can hover, fly backwards, and even upside down. Their ability to hover allows them to sip nectar from plants, flowers, and feeders.
Interestingly, the hummingbird has weak legs and cannot walk or hop but can shuffle its short legs. The average life expectancy of a hummingbird is estimated to be three to five years. A number of predators can kill hummingbirds including cats, birds, squirrels, snakes, racoons, bees, wasps, and praying mantises. Hummingbirds can even become trapped in spider webs.
Hummingbirds migrate each fall to Central America or Mexico to spend the winter. These amazing little birds fly by day so they can spot nectar sources such as flowers or feeders. They fly thousands of miles to reach their destinations. Hummingbirds prepare for their long flight over land and water by gaining 25 to 40% of their body weight prior to their long flight over land and water. They are also adept at using tail winds to help them travel faster while consuming less energy. Hummingbirds are believed to fly as much as 23 miles per day.
Migration is a significant challenge for hummingbirds. They must endure natural hardships such as squirrels, cats, dogs, snakes, and larger birds, as well as wind, hurricanes, hail, and rain. They will also have to navigate man-made challenges such as buildings, power lines, and glass windows.
They must be able to survive all these challenges while flying long distances before reaching their winter destination that is warm with a good food supply. Remember these tiny, feathered friends by putting out a feeder to provide extra food to help them prepare for migration.
Dr. Gary Backman with Mississippi State University Extension offers the following advice for feeding hummingbirds. You can buy ready-mixed feeder solutions, or you can make your own by mixing four parts water with one part sugar. Do not use honey or brown sugar as these can make hummingbirds sick. Boil the water and sugar mixture and allow to cool before adding it to a hummingbird feeder. Then, prepare to enjoy watching hummingbirds! When the hummingbirds no longer come to the feeder, you can safely assume they have left for the winter.
Remembering Edith Littlefield
On a sad note, Mrs. Edith Littlefield passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was well known and respected in the Pontotoc community. In addition to teaching and serving in the Navy, she once worked for the Pontotoc Extension Office. She was a Pontotoc treasure and will be greatly missed.
