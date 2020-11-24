Are you looking forward to tomorrow? Is your turkey thawed out yet? Is your dressing together? If you suddenly see Wednesday is here and you haven't thawed your turkey yet, have no fear, you can still do it safely.
Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy family, good food, and reflect on our many blessings. Preparing large family meals increases the need to make sure food is prepared, held, and stored safely. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service offers the following tips to consumers to help ensure their Thanksgiving meals are safe:
- Wash your hands. Good handwashing is a critical factor in keeping food safe, yet most consumers don’t adequately wash their hands all the time. For proper handwashing, wet hands with running water and then apply soap. Next, lather your hands by rubbing them together. Be sure to rub the backs of the hands and between the fingers. Scrub hands together for at least 20 seconds (enough time to sing the “Happy Birthday” song two times). Next, rinse hands with clean running water and then dry hands.
- Prevent cross-contamination. Make sure to clean and sanitize all surfaces, including the sink, after handling raw turkey. To clean surfaces, wash with soap and warm water. To sanitize surfaces, wipe down with a solution of chlorine bleach or an alcohol-based solution.
- Thaw safely. The safest way to thaw products, including meat and poultry, is in the refrigerator at 40°F or below. If you don’t have time to thaw in the refrigerator, you can thaw under cool, running water or by carefully microwaving.
- Cold water thawing should be done in the kitchen sink, not in the bath tub. If the kitchen sink is not of sufficient size, then get a pan or a plastic tub that the turkey can be submerged in for the thawing process. Fill the sink or container with cold water, and submerge the turkey in the water. The water should be changed every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed. It must be cooked immediately.
- Cook the turkey to a minimum internal temperature of 165° F. USDA recommends using a food thermometer and checking the turkey in three areas – the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing, and the innermost part of the thigh. When all three areas reach 165°F, the turkey is safe to eat. If one of these areas is below the recommended temperature, continue cooking until all three locations reach the correct internal temperature.
- Put leftover food in the refrigerator within two hours of serving. Microorganisms multiply rapidly at room temperature. Food left out longer than two hours should be discarded.
For food safety questions, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 (1-888-MPHotline), or chat with a food safety expert at ask.usda.gov.
