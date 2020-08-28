School is back in session and afterschool sports are in full swing. It is important that children drink throughout the day to stay hydrated and to perform their best in school and in sports, especially in hot weather.
In addition, water and electrolyte balance are essential for proper functioning of vital organs and for maintaining overall health. Sports or energy drinks are often promoted to replenish fluids and electrolytes. However, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the best beverage for children to drink before and during sporting events or at practice is plain water.
Sports drinks contain carbohydrates (typically from sugar), minerals, and electrolytes (salts or ionized minerals), and sometimes vitamins or other nutrients. Colorful, flavored sports drinks can help entice children to drink more, but contain extra calories and sugar, and can contribute to childhood obesity and dental decay. Sports drink are also less effective in quenching thirst than plain water, since water is needed to metabolize the sugar they contain.
Energy drinks contain stimulants, typically caffeine, along with various other ingredients. Too much caffeine can increase heart rate and blood pressure and can impact speech and motor activity, especially in children. Some energy drinks contain more than 500 milligrams of caffeine. A typical serving of a soft drink contains about 24 milligrams of caffeine. Regular soft drinks are especially high in sugar and are not a good beverage choice for hydration in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend energy drinks or soft drinks for children.
For activities of one hour or less, plain water is the best option. School-aged children should consume about four ounces of water for every 15 minutes of activity. Dr. Michelle LaBotz, a sports medicine pediatrician, recommends that athletes drink milk or water one to two hours prior to sports activities and consume a salty snack to help maintain electrolytes.
When fluid losses are greater than fluid intake, dehydration occurs. Dehydration results in decreased athletic performance. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends weighing young athletes before and after practice and sports events.
Each pound of weight loss equals 16 ounces of body fluid loss. The research on the impact of dehydration in children is very limited compared to the more abundant research available on the impact of dehydration in adult-aged athletes. However, adequate hydration is recognized as being essential to optimal performance for both pediatric and adult athletes.
According to Heather Mangieri, CCSD (Board Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics), a sports dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, athletic performance in children decreases with as little as a one percent decrease in body weight due to dehydration. Whereas adults see a decrease in athletic performance with as little as a two percent reduction in body weight due to dehydration. Symptoms of dehydration can include extreme thirst, irritability, fatigue, muscle cramps, lightheadedness, and weakness.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends consuming both fluid and carbohydrates within 30 minutes following intense exercise to help the body recover. One of the best post-exercise recovery drinks is milk. Milk provides fluid and carbohydrates (in the form of lactose). Milk is also a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D – all of which are important for growing athletes. Another option for post-exercise recovery is water and a carbohydrate-rich snack; or if it is mealtime, simply consume a healthy meal and water.
Be a role model for healthy beverage consumption by encouraging children to develop a preference for plain water when thirsty. If children are not accustomed to drinking water and don’t like plain water, offer them water flavored with a slice of lemon, lime, orange, watermelon, or other fruit to add flavor and a slight sweetness to water.
You can make fruit-infused water by adding a few slices of fruit to a pitcher of plain water and refrigerating a few hours before serving. For variety, experiment with different fruits, herbs such as fresh mint, or vegetables such as cucumbers. Flavored sports drinks can serve a useful purpose for prolonged, high-intensity sports activities where additional calories and electrolytes are needed. But remember, to stay hydrated, water is the best option.
For more information:
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics - www.eatright.org
American Academy of Pediatrics – www.aap.org
Gatorade Sports Science institute – www.gssiweb.org