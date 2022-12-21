With frigid temperatures on the way it is important to check on your furry friends and make sure they are warm too.
There are several ways to keep pets warm in winter. Provide additional bedding, such as a snuggle sack or heated bed or warm water bottles.
Adding a layer of a pet blanket can also provide a cosy and warm area for your pet to nap. If your pets spend a lot of time outdoors, make sure they have access to a dry and enclosed shelter from wind, rain, and snow.
Additional insulation, such as straw or hay, can be provided to help maintain a constant warm temperature inside the shelter. It is important to check the temperature of the shelter frequently and clear away any snow or ice build-ups.
During cold spells, adding a heat lamp or an extra blanket to the shelter can add additional warmth as well.
Always check your pet's paws, ears, and tail for cracked or peeling skin, which can indicate frostbite.
On really, really frigid days, the risk of hypothermia is a real thing. Keep an eye out for signs like shivering or trembling, slowing down or a reluctance to walk, seeming weak or walking “drunk,” or seeking warm places to burrow and hide.
If these are seen, the pet needs to be taken into a heated environment and warmed with blankets. Hot water bottles can be used but be sure to keep a few layers of protection between the pet and the heat source, and allow them room to move away from the heat, to prevent contact burns.
Lastly, make sure to feed your pet high-protein foods during the winter months to help them stay warm and healthy.