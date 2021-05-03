Gardening season is finally here! Gardeners will face many obstacles in the quest for a bountiful summer harvest. Invading fire ants create common gardening challenges that growers will face.
A couple of weeks ago we discussed how to control ants in your yard. Here we will narrow down to the garden for your ant control.
Fire ants can cause painful stings and damage to garden vegetables. Irish Potatoes and okra are particularly vulnerable. Fire ants also provide assistance to aphids, which are another problematic garden pest.
Methods that can be used to control fire ants in vegetable gardens will be discussed. The source for this column is the Mississippi State University Extension Service Publication “Control Fire Ants in and Around Home Vegetable gardens.”
Keep Them Out
Fire ants that forage in small and medium sized vegetable gardens often originate from mounds located in adjacent lawns. Broadcasting fire ant bait and treating individual mounds in home lawns is the first step to prevent problems in vegetable gardens. See the April 14, 2021 edition of “Farm and Garden Notes” to learn about methods to control fire ants in home lawns.
If treating the entire lawn is not practical, a fire ant barrier can be created by spreading bait in a 50 to 75 foot band along the edge of a garden. For maximum protection, fire ant baits should be applied in early spring, mid-summer, and in the fall.
In the Garden
Several common products used to control fire ants in lawns are not labeled to be used in vegetable gardens. It is important to only use products that are approved to be used around vegetables.
Fire ant bait treatments that contain Methoprene or Spinosad can be used in vegetable gardens. Examples of products that contain these ingredients include Extinguish and Greenlight Fire Ant Bait.
The use liquid insecticide drenches can quickly kill individual mounds. Products containing permethrin, Spinosad, and carbaryl work well for liquid drenches in vegetable gardens. Check the product label to determine how much chemical to mix per gallon of water. It will take 1-2 gallons of the mixture depending on the mound size.
It is important to thoroughly soak the mound. Begin by applying the mixture in a 10 to 12 inch band around the mound. This will prevent the queen from escaping through underground tunnels.
Please note that products that contain acephate should not be used as mound treatments in gardens. Acephate can be taken up by plants and contaminate fruits and vegetables. Ortho and Surrender are products that contain acephate.
Using the techniques described above will prevent fire ants from causing issues in home vegetable gardens. Remember to always read product labels before applying pesticides. Good luck!