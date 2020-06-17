U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) is encouraging Mississippians to share their opinion with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as they consider a project to address flooding in the South Delta. If implemented, the Yazoo Backwater Pump Project would help to alleviate flooding which continues to be a critical problem for landowners - including farmers. This year alone, 500,000 acres have flooded - 202,000 of which are cropland.
"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needs to be fully aware of the critical need for this project," Rep. Kelly said. "Mississippians - especially the victims of these tragic circumstances, have a voice in this process. Now is the time to use it."
The Corps is accepting comments as they prepare to issue a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for the Yazoo Basin Reformulation Study, Yazoo Backwater Area. The deadline to submit a comment is June 15.
Comments can be submitted at www.forgottenbackwaterflood.com or by emailing yazoobackwater@usace.army.mil
Congressman Trent Kelly represents Mississippi's First Congressional District. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee, serving as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel. Congressman Kelly also serves on the House Agriculture Committee. This is his third term.