If you notice a familiar face around the Agri-Center lately it is because he has been a part of making the facility successful through the fair for a number of years and Kevin McGregor said he is happy to be working full time as the new director.
McGregor, who is on the Pontotoc County Fair board and worked as the National Guard recruiter for many years here in Pontotoc is no stranger to those in the 4-H and farming circuit. He is only the sixth director at the Agri-Center since it was inaugurated in June of 2000. The others were, Tom Sheffield, Mike Martin, David Hall, Doug Anderson and Bryan Wood.
He was hired as the full time director in March, just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit and caused the shut down of all activities at the facility. But that is not stopping the drill sergeant.
He is busy getting the walls painted and other minor repairs completed that is hard to do while you are also preparing the place for a horse run or mule pull over the weekend.
McGregor smiled as he looked at the newly painted walls that shine as you enter the building.
“My plan while we are down is to get a lot of things done, like the little repairs, such as the push doors handles back in place, ceiling tiles replaced, and the leaks fixed on the roof.”
McGregor said that plans to pressure wash the bleachers are also in the works. “I want people to say ‘wow’ when they walk back into this place. I want it to be used. This is a beautiful building and it should have crowds here at all times.”
McGregor said the Agri-Center is important because “the tax payers have a lot of monies tied up in it and I want it to be enjoyed. This should be the place people come to when we have a pony puling or team roping.”
The facility is also the place that 4-Hers and their families as well as people from all over Pontotoc and beyond come during the week long fair events.
“These 4-H kids deserve to have a nice place to show their cows and barrel race their horses.”
Back to the business of keeping his big house, McGregor said there is always something to do.
“And I intend on keeping me a white board to write down what needs to be done and keep things in order.”
McGregor comes to the position after retiring from the National Guard with 28 years experience in March of 2019. “I worked for John Deere for a bit, but that wasn’t for me. I couldn’t stay in the office. This became available and I can be out with people again.”
He and his wife Christy have three children, Clay, Madelyn and Rylie.
So when you are able to go to the Agri-Center again it will almost look like new. The changes are already shining brightly.