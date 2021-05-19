PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Department of Parks and Recreation would like to know if anyone is interested in joining a kickball league. According to Director Terry Farr, participation has waned in church league softball, which provided a great outlet for exercise and community involvement, so Parks and Rec personnel are considering other ways to get folks active.
"Obesity is a big problem in today's society, and people have been shut-up for a long time, and we want to provide opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors," said Farr.
Farr and his staff are knocking around the idea of starting leagues for children all the way up to adults. The season would run approximately from mid-June through mid-July. The Park and Rec staff want to know if anyone is interested--from individuals, to civic clubs, to churches, any and all who think they might like to play.
For the uninitiated, kickball is very similar to softball, except players kick a big soccer-like ball instead of hitting a ball with a bat. The pitcher rolls the ball to the kicker/batter, then the kicker runs the bases, just like in softball.
It's a hoot, and it takes no experience and very little athleticism to play.
Those interested can call the Park and Rec office at (662) 489-1882 and visit the Pontotoc Park and Rec page on Facebook.