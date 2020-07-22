This week’s recipes are all about bananas. They are full of nutrients like Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Manganese, Potassium, and energy. Start your day with a healthy banana smoothie, make an easy no-bake Banana Pudding for your family or surprise someone with a Banana Cake. One of these recipes just might become a favorite at your house.
Remember until we can have cooking classes together you can watch the Kids Cooking videos that are being posted each week on the Pontotoc County 4H Club Facebook page. Here are the newest recipes for you to try. Please watch the videos for more instruction and send me a picture of your success! If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep Cooking and trying new foods!
Healthy Banana Smoothie
Makes 1 smoothie
Ingredients:
1 sliced frozen banana
¼ cup plain or vanilla yogurt
¼ cup milk (can use almond or soy)
¼ tsp. vanilla flavoring
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth, adding more milk if needed to reach desired consistency. Serve immediately.
Notes:
- Frozen bananas help to thicken and chill the smoothie. If your banana is not frozen, you can add a few ice cubes or other frozen fruit such as strawberries, peaches, or blueberries to chill the smoothie.
- To freeze bananas, start by peeling the bananas and slicing them into 1/2-inch thick rounds.
- Place the sliced bananas in a zip-top baggie and squeeze out any excess air. Or, freeze in another airtight container.
- Freeze for at least 8 hours and up to 1 month, then add the frozen bananas to your favorite smoothie recipes.
Best Banana Pudding
The best no bake banana pudding you will ever find!
Makes 20 servings
Ingredients
1 package instant vanilla pudding (5 oz.)
2 cups milk
1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 oz.)
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 container frozen whipped topping, thawed (12 oz.)
1 (16 ounce) package vanilla wafers
12 bananas, sliced
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, beat pudding mix and milk 2 minutes.
- Blend in condensed milk until smooth.
- Stir in vanilla and fold in whipped topping.
- Layer wafers, bananas and pudding mixture in a glass serving bowl.
- Cover the bottom of a 3-quart dish with vanilla wafers. Top with one-third of the pudding mixture. Cover with another layer of the wafer cookies—you may want to also stand some cookies up vertically, so you see the full circle along the edge of the trifle dish. Top with an even layer of banana slices. Continue layering the pudding, wafer cookies and banana slices until you reach the top, ending with a final layer of banana pudding.
- Chill until serving.
Banana Nut Bread
Makes 2 small loaves or 18 muffins
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
2 eggs
3 ripe bananas, mashed
1/4 cup milk
2 cups flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 to 1 cup chopped nuts
(pecans or walnuts)
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Spray non-stick cooking spray in a 9 by 5 by 3-inch loaf pan or 2 smaller pans.
3. Add the flour, baking soda, and salt into a medium bowl, set aside.
4. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla, eggs, and mashed bananas.
5. With a rubber spatula, mix in the flour mixture until just incorporated. Fold in the nuts and transfer the batter to the prepared pan or pans.
6. Bake for 45-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean. (For muffins bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes.)
7. Cool the bread in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes.
8. Turn the bread out of the pan and let cool completely on the rack.
9. Eat immediately or wrap in plastic wrap. The banana bread is even better served the next day.
Have an adult helper anytime you use the stove!