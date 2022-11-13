25 comforts of home 11-9 kye Webb.jpg

Pontotoc 4-H’er Kye Webb (fourth from left) won 2nd place in the annual Omelet Cook-Off at the State Fair. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Andy Gipson, was on hand to present the awards.

Pontotoc County 4-H’er Kye Webb recently won 2nd place in the annual Omelet Cook-Off at the State Fair. The Cook-Off was held at the Trade Mart on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, Mississippi on October 15, 2022. Kye competed against 4-H’ers from across the State. Those 4-H’ers wanting to compete had to submit their recipe in advance and were then notified if they were selected for the competition. Each contestant had one hour to prepare their omelet onsite in front of the judges and an audience. A panel of judges evaluated each prepared recipe for creativity, uniqueness, and taste before selecting first, second, and third place winners. The winners each won a cash prize along with a skillet and other cooking utensils.

