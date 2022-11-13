Pontotoc County 4-H’er Kye Webb recently won 2nd place in the annual Omelet Cook-Off at the State Fair. The Cook-Off was held at the Trade Mart on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, Mississippi on October 15, 2022. Kye competed against 4-H’ers from across the State. Those 4-H’ers wanting to compete had to submit their recipe in advance and were then notified if they were selected for the competition. Each contestant had one hour to prepare their omelet onsite in front of the judges and an audience. A panel of judges evaluated each prepared recipe for creativity, uniqueness, and taste before selecting first, second, and third place winners. The winners each won a cash prize along with a skillet and other cooking utensils.
The event was sponsored by the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, whose mission is to educate consumers on the economic and nutritional value of eggs. Jackson, Mississippi celebrity chef and author, Deborah Hunter, who hosts a local show, “Cooking with Honey and Friends” emceed the event. Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, presented the awards along with representatives from the Egg Marketing Board.
