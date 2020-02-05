ECRU- The North Pontotoc girls succumbed in a nail biter to New Albany last Tuesday, falling 57-51 in overtime.
North’s Maddie Guerin poured in 21 points to lead all scoring in regulation, but the Lady Vikings were only able to muster one point in overtime.
In the first quarter, North controlled the tip, and Guerin moved strong across the lane to sink a jumper for the game’s opener. A pair of free throws from Belle Ross added a deuce. Gracie Corley fed a good pass into Guerin in the lane for a basket, and the Lady Vikings opened a 6-0 lead.
New Albany’s Ashanti High converted a pair of free throws, then shot an assist ahead to Analisa Cheairs for a basket, as the Lady Bulldogs surged ahead 13-10 at the end of the first period.
Three-pointers from Guerin and Kierra Green bumped North ahead 19-17 early in the second period.
The Lady Vikings went on a 3-point tear, with two consecutive treys from Gracie Corley and another from Guerin that gave them a 30-22 halftime lead.
Anna Brooke Sullivan came out of the locker room with string of big plays. She wrestled a loose ball into a jump, drew a foul putting back an offensive rebound, and sank a free throw.
Ross muscled an offensive rebound and got it to Guerin for a bucket, and the Lady Vikings took a 34-24 lead.
Guerin later set a beautiful screen for Green, allowing her to nail a 3-pointer, as North took a 37-34 lead into the final frame.
Scores from Kelsey Ledbetter and High drew the Lady Dogs close, and New Albany applied a fullcourt-press, which gave the Lady Vikings trouble.
Consecutive scores from Ledbetter forced the Lady Vikings to play catchup in the closing minutes. Corley snatched a defensive rebound and lofted a nice touch-pass into Guerin along the baseline for a bucket, as North pulled to within a point at 46-45.
The Lady Vikings played tough in the closing minutes of regulation. Ross blocked a Lady Bulldog shot, Corley nailed a 3-pointer, Sullivan pulled down a defensive rebound, and Kaylee Hargett slapped away a pass moving up the floor.
A score from New Albany’s High sent the contest into overtime. Free throws from High, Ledbetter, Dakoyta Lesure, and Madison McDonald proved the difference down the stretch for the Lady Bulldogs.