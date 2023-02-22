SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars jumped on top early and never looked back in a 47-13 second round playoff victory over Clarksdale on Friday.
With the win, South moved into the 4A quarterfinals and will take on Louisville at Mississippi Valley State University Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Anna Brooke Sullivan posted up and dished to a cutting Dasia Ivy for the game’s opening points. Maggie Gaspard scored on a putback, and Sullivan made a pair of free throws. Gaspard then connected with a 3-pointer that put the Lady Cougars up 9-0 at the 3:37 mark of the first, forcing a Clarksdale timeout. Clarksdale’s Janterria Logan made a jumper out of the timeout, but South continued to pull away. Alana Corder hit two free throws, and Ivy intercepted a pass at halfcourt and raced down for an uncontested layup. The Lady Cougars led 16-4 at the end of one after another 3-pointer from Gaspard.
Sullivan got to the foul line again and made both shots early in the second quarter. Sylenthia Earl hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Wildcats, but Sullivan answered with a jumper in the lane. Preslee Austin then drained back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 26-7. South did not find the bottom of the net for the next five minutes, but Sullivan made it 28-7 at the half when she hit a bank shot off of an inbounds play at the buzzer.
Gaspard made a free throw to start the third quarter before she drilled a heavily contested 3-pointer a couple of minutes later. Soon after Austin lobbed a pass inside to Sullivan for a bucket. Sullivan later made a free throw, and Austin drove for a layup to send the Lady Cougars into the final period with a 37-9 advantage.
Austin scored again to put South up 30, and Morgan Harrison found an open Ella Easterling for an easy two. The Lady Cougars’ final two baskets came on layups from Kolbie Jones. Clarksdale did not break into double figures until 1:33 to play in the game.
Gaspard led three players in double figures with 12 points. Sullivan finished with 11 and Austin 10.
“They were missing a 6’4 center who is a really good, D1 college player due to a family emergency,” said South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell. “She was the key to their offense and we focused our defense around her. We hadn’t prepared for her not being here, but I thought we extended our defense out and did a really good job. We got off to a good start offensively early and were able to put the game away.”
