SPRINGVILLE - The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars have been on a tear this season, winning six, straight division matches, with no division losses, and capturing the Division 3-4A champioinship.
The Lady Cats have twice bested division rivals Houston and Senatobia, and took a road win over Clarksdale on Sept. 21. South's latest win, as of this article, was a three-set drubbing of Senatobia at home on Monday.
They Lady Cougars surrrendured an early season loss to Biggersville, in a jamboree. Their only two losses since have come to non-division opponents Amory and North Pontotoc, both of whom they've also beaten.
The win over county rival Norh Pontotoc on Sept. 18 (after having lost to them at home on Sept. 11) seemed to reinvigorate his girls, said Coach Blake Lovell.
"It was a really big win for us, and I think it was as big a mental victory as anything," said Lovell. It was a shot in the arm that we needed this time of year, as we got toward the middle of division play. North is always a tough team to play, and especially a tough team to beat. They're well coached and they play hard. THe credit goes to our players for working hard."
In Monday's match, it was the reign of the Red Kingdom, indeed, as they Lady Cougars always take the court to the song used by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Early in the second set, Ryleigh Kate McVay bumped to Kara Fleming, and the precise setter put the ball in position for McVay to sky for strong kill shot, and the Lady Cougars knotted the contest at 8.
McVay followed with a string of knuckling, downward-driven aces to give the Lady Cats a 17-9 lead.
A kill shot by Kealy Ward, who turned in a strong performance, and an ace by Hailey Rackley sealed the 25-12 set win.
In set three Senatobia junior middle-blocker Carly Dunigan skied for several thunderous kill shots, hitting from the front left. The three-person swing of Ward, to Megan Gunter, to Maggie Caldwell for a winner put South back on top, as the Lady Warriors briefly threatened to climb back into the set, 8-5.
Ward turned in another diving save during a rally, and Rackley aleterly smacked the ball over, double-handed, for a 12-6 lead, and the Lady Cougars began to pull away for the match win.
Rackley and Leanne Reeves combined for a pair of stuff at the net, and an ace from Rackley sealed the win, 25-11.