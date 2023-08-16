South Pontotoc Lady Cougars Anniston Wiggins, left, and Bailey Whitlock, shown here in 2021, are key parts of a South Pontotoc team that sits at 2-2, and hopes to get things ramped up with a game tomorrow night at Mooreville, then hosting a County Tournament on Saturday.
The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars looked good in the opening set on Thursday against visiting Pine Grove, but they struggled after that, dropping the next three sets and taking their second loss of the season.
As of this article, the Lady Cats had earned non-division, tournament wins over Corinth and Tishomingo County, and lost to Ingomar.
Picking up action in the first set on Thursday, Annie Allen got a block at the net to get the Lady Cougars on the board. South jumped off to a 6-1 lead. Leanna Reeves served an ace, then served another winning point as Pine Grove eventually returned the ball long. Wiggins hammered down an overhand from the left side. Ellie Ritchie made a valiant effort, diving for a shot, but came up just short.
Annie Allen served for a winning point. Then, the trio of Reeves, to Bailey Whitlock, to Wiggins resulted in a kill shot.
Ellie Ritchie and Bailey Whitlock combined for a partial deflection / block that led to Anniston Wiggins nailing a kill shot.
Ellie Ritchie and Bailey Whitlock combined for a stuff at the net. Jaylee Beth Flake served for a point. An overhand by Whitlock helped seal the set, 25-19.
The Lady Cougars travel to Mooreville tomorrow night, then host the Pontotoc County tournament on Aug. 19.
