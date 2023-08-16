Anniston Wiggins and Bailey Whitlock

South Pontotoc Lady Cougars Anniston Wiggins, left, and Bailey Whitlock, shown here in 2021, are key parts of a South Pontotoc team that sits at 2-2, and hopes to get things ramped up with a game tomorrow night at Mooreville, then hosting a County Tournament on Saturday. 

 Photo by Galen Holley

The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars looked good in the opening set on Thursday against visiting Pine Grove, but they struggled after that, dropping the next three sets and taking their second loss of the season.

