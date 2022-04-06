In the battle of the cats Monday night the girls from Springville were able to hold the Lady Tigers to just one run on five hits, on the shoulders of a solid pitching performance from junior Carlee Dunlap.
Dunlap helped her own cause with a sacrifice fly to plate Maddie Holcomb in the top of the first. Holcomb started the game with a single then moved to third on a one-out double from senior Sydney Brazil.
Ripley speedster Allyson Christmas led off with a double to start the Lady Tigers' second, but Dunlap was able to induce a popup and a weak roller, then Brylee Vandiver tracked to her left to run down a popup along the right field line and get he Lady Cougars out of the inning.
Senior Haley Rackley singled to left to start the top of the second, then Shylee Canerdy laced the first pitch she saw into right, but the Lady Cougars failed to capitalize.
Rackley drifted toward her own dugout from first base and snagged a popup in foul ground for the first out in the bottom of the second. Dunlap pitched around a pair of singles in the inning, thanks to solid defense.
Dunlap had a quick half inning in the bottom of the third. Chatera Wallace got a one-out infield single, then Shylee Canerdy ran down a liner to center. Dunlap snagged a hard-hit come-backer, and that was the inning.
Rackely provided some fireworks with a solo homer to left-center in the top of the fourth, giving the Lady Cougars a 2-0 lead.
Ripley senior Janna Johnson reached on an error in the bottom of the frame, and she eventually stole home for the Lady Tigers' first and only run.
Maddi Holcomb drew a walk to start the Lady Cougars' fifth. She stole second, then came home on an RBI single to left by senior Rebekah Pilcher. Senior Maggie Ross showed off the glove in the bottom of the frame, drifting into foul ground behind third and snagging a popup for an out. Rackley did the same on the first base side, and the Lady Cougars were headed down the home stretch.
Preslee Austin nailed a lead-off single to right to start the sixth. Rackley drew a walk, Canerdy moved the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. Ross nailed a 2-2 pitch back up the middle for a two-RBI single and a 5-1 Lady Cougar lead. Ross scored on an error for the game's final run. Rackley added a stand-up triple with one out in the top of the seventh. Pilcher made a nifty grab from her catcher's position behind home plate to end the game.
Dunlap went the distance, striking out two.
South Pontotoc defeated Ripley on March 17, in Springville, 12-6. The Lady Cougars are in third place in division 2-4A, with a record of 14-3 on the season and 3-2 in division play, with a win over Ripley and losses to Houston and Pontotoc.
Next up for South is a showdown with county and division rival North Pontotoc, in Ecru, tomorrow night.