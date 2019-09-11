SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars were slow out of the gate Thursday but finished strong, as they blanked the visiting Lady Red Raiders from Shannon 10-0 in slow-pitch softball action.
Starting pitcher Koryn Mathews allowed only four hits and walked none, as she and a stingy Lady Cougar defense ended the contest by run-rule in the top of the fifth inning.
South shortstop Allyson Harrison started the defensive display in the first inning, ranging to her right on a hot grounder and getting the runner at first base by a step. Mathews would work around a two-out single by Tamia Crayton in the top of the second.
Lady Cougar right fielder Brylee Vandiver charged in on a softly hit single and fired a strike to second to get a force out in the top of the third, helping squelch a Shannon rally.
Vandiver then started a six-run bottom of the third for South with a single to center off Lady Raider starter Karina Guiterrez. Alexis Hurst followed with a single. Lydia Garrison reached on an error, and Harrison plated the first two Lady Cougar runs with a single up the middle.
Secora Weeks hit a double to deep left-center that plated two runs. Then a pair of walks loaded the bases for Mathews, who drove in two more. Mathews shut down the Lady Raiders with only four pitches in the top of the fourth inning.
Thanks to a series of Lady Raider errors, a single from Harrison in the bottom of the fourth tuned into a round-tripper that put South ahead 7-0.
Weeks started the Lady Cougars’ final surge with a single in the bottom of the fifth, followed by a single from Carlee Dunlap. Jacee McClellan plated two with a pinch-hit double, and Vandiver drove in the winning run with an RBI groundout.
The Lady Cougars (14-1) banged out 10 hits in the contest. Harrison and Weeks each had two hits.