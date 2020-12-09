SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars dominated a short-handed and overmatched Hamilton squad Saturday in the final girls matchup of the South Pontotoc Shootout, winning 70-4.
South put on a clinic in the first two quarters, racking up a 55-0 lead by halftime.
Laila Houpt scored the first two baskets for South Pontotoc, first in transition and followed by a post-up. Brianna Jamison and Rebekah Pilcher followed with 3-pointers. Sydney Brazil grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed three and went back up for two, and Laila Houpt followed with another putback for a 14-0 lead.
Jamison drove the baseline before being cut off by Hamilton defenders; she then fired a nice pass to wide open Pilcher for a layup. Caroline Cook followed with a basket, and Maggie Ross buried a 3-pointer. Maggie Gaspard came up with a steal at halfcourt and fired ahead to an open Jamison for a easy two. Jamison then pushed the ball quickly downcourt, taking it all the way to the hoop for a layup; she recorded a third straight basket after a pump fake and drive to make it 27-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Cook crashed the offensive glass early in the second quarter, passing to Brazil for a layup. Houpt knocked down a mid-range jump shot, and after a Hamilton turnover Pilcher fired a pass ahead to Brazil for a fast break bucket. Pilcher then slashed to the goal before dishing to Brazil for an easy score. More Hamilton turnovers subsequently led to transition layups by Houpt and Brazil. Cook grabbed another offensive rebound and banked in a shot in the lane, and Maggie Gaspard buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 44-0 with 3:24 remaining in second.
Shylee Canerdy banked in 3-pointer from the top of the key and followed with a transition basket. Maggie Ross then netted a jumper before Gaspard intercepted a pass and drove down for a layup. Ross came up with another steal and raced downcourt for a lay-in to send the Lady Cougars into the locker room up 55-0.
Canerdy recorded a lay-up and 3-pointer for South early in the third quarter before Hamilton finally got on the board with a free throw at the 3:55 mark.
South played exclusively reserves during the second half, which had a running clock. Canerdy had another 3-pointer in the final period, with additional threes from Arlee McClellan and Brianna Crowley.
The previous night the Lady Cougars defeated East Union 46-41.