The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars came away with a down to the wire victory at the Region Championship powerlifting meet on Friday at Ripley.
South finished in a tie for first place with Corinth, each team totaling 37 points on the day. The Lady Cougars took the championship in a tiebreaker due to having more first place finishers.
South had four individual regional champions. Finishing first in their weight classes were Alisha McKinney, Alexis Hurst, Candace Pulliam and Rylee Chisholm. Taityanna Dilworth recorded a third place finish.
"Our girls have worked very hard, the years that they have been in it have paid off," said South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook.
In addition, three Lady Cougars set new regional records. Alisha McKinney and Alexis Hurst had huge days, setting four new regional records (within their weight classes). McKinney broke records in all three lifts, squatting 500 pounds, bench pressing 195 pounds and deadlifting 450 pounds. She also broke the total weight record with 1,145 pounds. Hurst also set records in squat (350 pounds), bench press (120 pounds), deadlift (305 pounds) and total weight (750 pounds). Rylee Chisholm broke a regional record with a 365-pound squat.
Those records were waiting to be approved at press time.
"This was a great team win," said coach Cook. "The kids that didn't move on- Chelsea Hurst, Chelle Corder and Breanna Nix-were able to move up from fifth to fourth and earn a point. They were just as important as the ones who got first, because they got us the points we needed to get into that position of being in a tie and ultimately winning."
The Pontotoc Lady Warriors finished in third place as a team, with three medalists who will advance to the Class II North Half Meet later this month.
Kaylin Simmons had another strong performance, taking first place. De'Aisha Browner was also an individual regional champion, and she set a new region record in deadlift with 350 pounds. Grace McDonald finished second in her weight classification as well.
North Pontotoc's Kymeosha Shumpert also advanced with a second place finish.