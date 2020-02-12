ECRU- It was a tight battle between county teams at Friday's Class II, Division II girls powerlifting meet at North Pontotoc.
South Pontotoc finished with 44 total points to edge out the host Lady Vikings, who compiled 43.
It was a continuation of the South girls' recent success. Last season the Lady Cougars won division and Class II North Half championships.
The Lady Cougars took the title behind five first place finishes in their weight classes from Arial Mix, Rylee Chisholm, Kendal Houpt, Anna Foster and Alisha McKinney. Leslie Canerdy recorded a second place finish and Alexis Hurst third place.
"These girls have worked very hard since last year after the state meet," said South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook. "They set a goal to make it back."
North had eight lifters out of 12 medal and advance to the regional meet. Kymeosha Shumpert and Megan Raines won their weight classes. Brianna Galabiz, Taylor Bishop, Amari McShan and Kansas Sisco notched second place finishes, and Chloe Graham and Payton Bailey finished third.
"We have a lot of new girls on the team this year. They have all worked really hard," said North Pontotoc coach Matt Lindsey. "They showed up really well. We had some luck happen with some other lifters that scratched out. To get eight (lifters) out was a good day for us. I'm very proud of all of them."
Pontotoc finished in fourth place. De'Aisha Browner and Zaccaeh Holesome turned in first place finishes. Kaylin Simmons, Gracie McDonald, Sherriona Fitzpatrick all came in second.