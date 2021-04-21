The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars took home the 2-4A division title on Apr. 15 with a 12-2 win on the road against Caledonia. Rebekah Plicher and Sydney Brazil drove in runs early in the contest and Allyson Harrison got the win in the circle, giving her a 14-1 record in the regular season.
The Lady Cats tuned up for a playoff run with a non-division road win against the very game Kossuth Lady Aggies on Friday. Kossuth took home the 1-3A title with a pair of wins over Belmont earlier last week.
South got homeruns from Carlee Dunlap and Arlee McClellan to power the team to a 13-2 victory.
Dunlap, who also commanded the circle, went deep for a two-run shot in the second, and McClellan nailed a solo bomb in the sixth.
Sydney Brazil added three RBIs, along with a pair each from Secora Weeks, Rebekah Pilcher, and Maggie Ross.
South tore open a quick two-run lead in the top of the first as Pilcher and Allyson Harrison singled, setting up a two-run double by Brazil. Brazil added a defensive gem in the bottom of the second, hustling under a foul popup along the first-base line.
Maddie Holcomb reached on a Kossuth error in the top of the the third and Weeks drove her in with a double off the wall in centerfield for a 3-0 lead. Weeks also made a nifty grab with an over-the-shoulder catch, drifting from her third-base position into shallow left in the bottom of the frame. Pilcher’s double to deep left in the top of the fourth gave the Lady Cougars a five-spot.
Kossuth got two runs in the bottom of the inning. Left-fielder Kilynn Carlisle charged hard on a Kossuth single and fired the ball quickly to Weeks at third, causing a Lady Aggie runner to throw on the breaks and saving a run from scoring.
Weeks legged-out an infield hit in the bottom of the fifth, setting up Dunlap’s two-run blast. After McClellan’s homer in the top of the sixth, Harrison worked a great at-bat resulting in a walk then Brazil clanked a double off the top of the wall in left-center for a 9-2 lead. Carlisle and Ross added RBIs to slam the door.
The Lady Cougars have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Their first opponent is yet to be determined. South will play on the road on Apr. 26 and at home on Apr. 27.