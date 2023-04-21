The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars clenched the title of 2-4A Division Champions last Thursday night with a major win over the Lady Warriors, 13-3.
Hitting off against Averi Bridgman, the Lady Cougars came out hot, racking up three runs in the top of the first, before holding the Lady Warriors to a quick three and out hitting against senior ace, Carlee Dunlap. The top of the second inning saw a three and out for the Lady Cougars, with the Lady Warriors being held to just four at bats themselves. The third inning was a different story as Madison Holcomb stepped up to lead off for the Lady Cougars and slammed a homerun over the left field fence. Abby Carlisle was up next with a single to center and was brought home in quick succession by Jacee McClellan who read the field to capitalize on an error, turning a single into a triple. Preslee Austin took a bunt and the bag to bring McClellan home, putting the Lady Cougars up 6-0. Greta Huffstatler was the first on base for the Lady Warriors to start the the bottom of the third, followed by a single Jazmine Cuellar. Both were brought home by Addison Owen on a well placed ball past the short stop for a double. Owen found her way around the bases from Bridgman’s single to put the Lady Warriors within three, 6-3.
Brylee Vandiver started off the top of the fourth with a single to get the Lady Cougars on base. With Maddie Holcomb and Kilynn Carlisle working Bridgman from the box and earning walks, the bases were fully loaded for the Lady Cougars. Jacee McClellan picked up all the ducks as she hit a grand slam over the center field fence (her sixth homerun of the season), putting the Lady Cougars up 10-3. McClellan finished the game with 6 RBIs. Strong defense from the Lady Warriors held them there, but the Lady Warriors were unable to connect on offense, going three and out in the bottom of the fourth. Both top and bottom of the fifth saw both teams battling at the plate and from the circle, with just four batters cycling through for each team. Still up 10-3, the Lady Cougars kicked off the sixth with Holcomb slamming a hard grounder to left field for a single. Holcomb was 3-3 with a double and solo homer. While Carlisle battled at the plate, Holcomb stole both second and third, poising herself to score. Jacee McClellan hit a single past short stop bringing Holcomb and Carlisle home to put the Lady Cougars up 12-3. Jacee McClellan also positioned herself to score by stealing second and third, and was brought home Austin’s sacrifice bunt, giving the Lady Cougars their ten run lead. The Lady Warriors needed to find their groove to stay in the game, but the Lady Cougars’ defense had other plans. With two quick outs in the field, Dunlap sealed the early inning finish by holding the Lady Warriors to three and out, and a final score of 13-3.
Dunlap got the win, (she's 16-3 on the season) giving up six hits, fanning 3 and surrenduring no walks.
The Lady Cougars have a by throurgh the first round of the playoffs, as the one seed, and they'll host West Lauderdale on April 28.
The Lady Warriors 12-10 (6-4) will host a double header against Yazoo City on Monday.
