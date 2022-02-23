The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars notched a pair of road wins last week to advance to round three of the MHSAA 4-A playoffs, Monday over Corinth, 49-41, and Friday over Clarksdale, 38-26.
The Lady Cougars spread the wealth around in both games, with 7 players getting in on the scoring.
Johnna Mills got the Lady Warriors on the board first, but Caroline Cook, Maggie Gaspard, Rebekah Pilcher and Maggie Ross all followed in quick succession with buckets to knot the score at 8 with 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Anna Brooke Sullivan worked baseline for a score, giving the Lady Cougars a 10-8 lead. The Lady Warriors drew close at times, but they never managed to tie the game after that.
Gaspard grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Pilcher for a bucket, and the Lady Cats led 14-9 at the end of the first.
South began applying a strangling full-court press toward the end of the first frame, and it caused Corinth problems. Zakiyah Gwen managed a score for the Lady Warriors, but Pilcher answered with a pair of nimble scores, faking right then darting left, shucking her defender for easy layups. Sullivan took a lob pass from Pilcher, backed her defender down in the paint, then turned and hit a short jumper. Gaspard couldn’t find an open teammate, so she pulled up and knocked one down for a 27-21 halftime lead for South.
Sydney Brazil opened with a bucket to start the Lady Cougars in the second half. Cook made herself tall, reaching straight up and standing her ground in the lane to thwart a Lady Warrior shot attempt. She and Sullivan played big in the middle, denying Corinth any easy, inside shots.
Zakiyah Gwen somehow got behind everybody, taking advantage of a defensive lapse to get an easy bucket on a long, down-the-court pass to give the Lady Warriors 27 with 5:30 remaining in the third.
Daisa Ivy came off the bench to knock down a nifty jumper, and after Pilcher stole the inbounds pass and scored, South led 39-33 headed into the fourth.
Cook pulled down a defensive rebound early in the last frame, which helped South slow the pace and control the ball. Laila Houpt found Sullivan inside for a nifty bucket, and the Lady Cougars held on for the win.
Game Two
Last Friday the Lady Cougars made the two-hour drive due west, into the blinding, evening sun, to Coahoma County, where, after a sluggish start, they had little trouble dispatching the Lady Wildcats, 38-26.
Both teams started cold with their jump shots, but South’s grittiness and tough play, as it often does, opened the door for scoring opportunities.
Maggie Gaspard wrestled to the floor for a loose ball, and when the arrow favored South, she was able to take a pass from Sydney Brazil and hit the game’s first bucket. That was with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Alexis Moore turned in a good game for the Lady Wildcats. She hit a runner shortly after Gaspard, and Jamaria Young followed with a 10-footer for a short-lived Clarksdale lead.
Anna Brooke Sullivan snapped a nice pass inside to Gapard for a bucket, then herself knocked down an 8-foot jumper for a 6-4 South Pontotoc lead headed into the second quarter.
The Lady Cougars found their shooting range early in the second frame, as Gaspard, Sullivan, and Pilcher all knocked down successive 3-pointers, and the Lady Cougars started to open the game up. They carried an 18-9 lead into the intermission.
Maggie Ross turned in a strong defensive performance, taking three charges on the defensive end to stymie Lady Wildcat scoring attempts. The Lady Cougars slowed the pace considerably, and after swinging the ball around the perimeter Sydney Brazil cooly knocked down another 3-pointer. Sullivan swatted a Lady Wildcat shot attempt into the first row of seats, and the Lady Cougars led 33-17 at the end of three.
Clarksdale’s Catlin Hall hit a turn-round and completed the plus-one late in the fourth for the Lady Wildcats, but strong closing play down the stretch from Maggie Ross and rebounding from Cook sealed the win.
The Lady Cougars were set to travel to Choctaw Central on Feb. 25.