SHANNON–The South Pontotoc basketball teams both dropped division games last Tuesday on the road at Shannon, with the Lady Cougars dropping a tight game and the Cougars falling in blowout fashion to the Red Raiders.
(G) Shannon 53, South Pontotoc 52
Maisy Canerdy led the Lady Cougars with 17 points. Laila Houpt scored 12 points, and Rebekah Pilcher scored 9 points for South Pontotoc.
“I don’t think we played very hard early in the game,” said South Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell. “I thought we had some bad shot selection late that cost us the game.”
The Lady Cougars only scored 13 points in the first half, but were only down 18-13 at halftime.
“Thirteen points in the first half is embarrassing. If I were them I’d be embarrassed. I’m embarrassed because I coached them,” said coach Russell. “To have that kind of offensive output in the first half- and then we go score almost 40 in the second.”
The Lady Cougars clawed back into the game in the second half. Maisy Canerdy scored six points for South late in the third quarter to help them go on an 8-0 run and retake the lead 36-34. Shannon answered early in the fourth quarter and led 49-44 with under two minutes left.
The Lady Cougars had one more run in them though, as Maisy Canerdy hit a layup to make it 49-46, and Rebekah Pilcher knocked down a floater to make it 50-48. Laila Houpt knocked down two free throws to give South Pontotoc a 52-51 lead with under a minute to go, but the Lady Raiders hit a layup with seconds left to take the game.
“I thought our effort was bad at times, and we weren’t ready to play,” said coach Russell. “It’s my responsibility as a coach to get them ready to play, and we weren’t ready.”
Maggie Gaspard finished with 8 points, and Sydney Brazil knocked down two threes in the loss for the Lady Cougars.
The Lady Cougars bounced back on Friday by defeating Mooreville 50-37 in another Division 2-4A contest to improve to 14-7 (3-2).
(B) Shannon 74, South Pontotoc 29
The Cougars dropped another tough game, falling 74-29 to the Red Raiders. Six different Cougars scored for South, with Stroud Mills leading the way with 8 points. Will Reeves scored 6 points, and Jayden Hooker added two 3-pointers for South in the loss.
Shannon raced out to a 13-4 lead and led 17-7 after the first quarter. The Red Raiders continued do impose their their will in the second quarter and led 39-10 at halftime. South turned in a productive quarter of basketball in the third quarter. The Cougars scored 13 points, but Shannon continued getting to the basket and pressing the Cougars to maintain firm control. The Red Raiders then outscored South 20-5 in the fourth quarter.