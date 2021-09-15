SPRINGVILLE- South Pontotoc had no trouble with Houston last Thursday, rolling past the Lady Toppers 3-0.
It was the second straight-set victory over Houston on the week for the Lady Cougars.
South scored the first five points of the match behind the serving of Morgan Gunter. They went up 8-1 after two consecutive aces from Kealey Ward, scoring three additional points with Ward on serve. Maggie Caldwell smacked a kill to make it 12-2, and the Lady Cougars continued to pull away. Hailey Rackley had an ace, and Leanna Reeves notched three aces. Ward thundered home a kill for a 22-6 lead, and Ryleigh Kate McVay closed out the set from the service line, including aces for the final two points.
Jada Washington recorded a trio of aces, as the Lady Cougars again took a 5-0 lead in the second set. Strong serving kept the Lady Toppers on their heels and forced many mistakes, and South was able to effectively attack the visitors’ weak points during rallies. McVay executed a nicely placed shot for a 10-2 advantage. Reeves again reeled off a pair of aces, and McVay had a kill to extend the lead to 18-4. Reeves served the Lady Cougars to three more points and a commanding 21-4 lead. The last three points of the 25-6 win were from Rackley via two kills and a soft, well-placed shot.
In the third set Avery Hendon’s diving effort kept the ball in play, leading to a point and a 4-0 lead. The Lady Cougars scored the first six points and 11 of the first 12. McVay walloped a couple of kills and Ward another, as South stayed in firm control despite a short-lived surge from Houston.
Gunter placed a shot in between Lady Topper defenders to extend the lead to 22-8. McVay served out the match to finish off Houston 25-8, notching two aces.
Last Tuesday the Lady Cougars had won the first matchup between the two schools 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-5) on the road.