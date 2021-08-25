SPRINGVILLE – The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars' volleyball team bested a strong, non-division opponent from Monroe County on Aug. 17, and Coach Blake Lovell hopes its a harbinger of future success.
"It was a really big win for us," said Lovell, after the Lady Cats' home win over Amory. South took the match in four sets, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21.
Lovell was excited, but focused.
"We've had some success during the summer and even early this season, but I think we still needed to prove to ourselves that we could beat a team that good," said Lovell.
"Amory was well coached and played with tremendous effort. We got beat pretty good the first set, which started with not passing the ball well, and we committed too many errors. We made some adjustments. We started receiving the ball a lot better and gave ourselves more opportunities to score. We were down 13-20 in the third set and came back and won, which was big. We made big plays when we needed them and stayed away form serving and hitting errors which have been big improvements for us this year. We had a great crowd that brought a lot of energy and our girls fed off that , but they kept good, level heads. It was a total team effort and I'm extremely proud of our girls and the toughness they showed."
South Pontotoc administrators announced last Wednesday that the high school would go virtual for two weeks as a precaution against the potential spread of the Coronavirus. Therefore, all sports activities have been suspeneded.
The Lady Cougars were scheduled to play at East Union tomorow night. They were also scheduled to play in the Pontotoc County Tournament on Aug. 28. According to Pontotoc Athleteic Director Phil Webb, the tournament has been cancelled, although Pontotoc City Schools continue to attended regular, on-campus classes and play sports. The potential for spreading the virus at the tournament presented too great a risk, according to Webb.
South competes in Class 4 Region 3. Their division opponents will include Senatobia, Houston, and Clarksdale.