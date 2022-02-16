Senior Maggie Ross scored a team-high 15 points, along with 12 from fellow senior Sydney Brazil to lead the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars to a 55-52 win in the girls’ consolation game for second-place in the Division 2-4A Tournament on Friday.
Ross also played tough defense in a game that played out in a physical and hardly-contested manner.
South previously lost to Ripley in the second round of the tourney on Thursday.
Friday night Coach Bill Russell had his girls clamp down a full-court press from the start, and it gave New Albany fits. Brazil got a bucket-plus-one early, then senior Rebekah Pilcher found Ross cutting in from the backside for a nifty score. Senior Caroline Cook gathered a loose ball and snapped it over to Ross for another score, thanks to the smothering press. Maggie Gaspard popped a 3-pointer from 10 o’clock on the perimeter. Anna Brooke Sullivan played tough inside, as the Lady Cougars simply wouldn’t allow any inside penetration and no easy shots.
Hannah Finley hit a nice runner for the Lady Bulldogs, and Laniya Terry scored inside, and New Albany managed to pull ahead 12-10 by the end of the first.
Maggie Ross rattled in a 3-pointer to open the second. Anna Brooke Sullivan scored on an inbounds pass and added a plus-one. Another 3 from Ross at the top of the key, and a pair of scores from Rebekah Pilcher put the Lady Cougars on top 23-19 with three minutes left in the half. Caroline Cooke took a great charge to stop a lady Bulldog advance. Alana Corder found Ross cutting inside for a score and a 26-23 halftime lead.
The Lady Cats started the third with a three-player swing, as Maggie Gaspard snatched an offensive rebound which led to Cook dishing inside to Brazil for a score. Pilcher gathered a loose ball and launched an overhand, two-handed pass across the court to Brazil who nailed a 3-pointer. Daisa Ivy scrapped for loose ball that led to Laila Houpt making good on two free-throws. Two free-throws from Sullivan gave South a 43-39 lead headed into the final frame.
A pair of late scores from Hannah Finley made it close for New Albany, but good ball-control and clock management secured the win for the Lady Cougars.
Madison McDonald led New Albany with 21 points.
South defeated Corinth in Round One of the MHSAA State Playoffs on Monday.