PINE GROVE- South Pontotoc went on the road to pick up a 3-0 victory over Pine Grove last Tuesday.
A pair of big kills from both Jacee McClellan and Anna Brooke Sullivan helped South to a 10-7 lead in the early going. The Lady Panthers got a kill from Lexi Beard and an ace from Savannah Clemmer to cut the deficit to one. Sullivan then slammed home a point, and Leanna Reeves followed with another kill. Jada Washington drilled an ace from the service line, and a string of Pine Grove miscues subsequently allowed the Lady Cougars to go up 16-11. South then began to pull away, winning four consecutive points with Reeves on serve, including a pair of aces, to extend their lead to 20-11.
After the two teams traded points, Maggie Caldwell made a nice set for Sullivan, who smacked a kill to make it a 10-point advantage. Sullivan followed with another kill, later drilling the final point of the set, a 25-13 win, as well.
Ellie Ritchie made a set for Sullivan, whose kill put the Lady Cougars up 6-4 in the second set. The Lady Cougars notched the next three points behind the serving of Caldwell, later extending their advantage to 12-5 after Ritchie set up Reeves for a kill. Pine Grove battled back, with a 10-3 run that tied the set up at 15-all. The Lady Cougars reclaimed a 17-16 lead and got some separation with strong serving from McClellan, as they won the next four points to make it 21-16. Pine Grove would pull within two, but they could get no closer. Ritchie made a nice shot that put the Lady Panthers off balance and led to a point and a 23-20 lead. South took the following two points and the set, with Reeves hammering home the clincher.
With all the momentum, the Lady Cougars stayed in control throughout the third and final set. McClellan made a couple of big plays early, and aces from Reeves and Anniston Wiggins helped South go up 8-4. Wiggins and Sullivan had kills, and Ritchie made two consecutive touch shots into holes in the Pine Grove defense that put South up 13-5. The Lady Cougars continued to pull away, taking a double digit lead (20-10) when Washington set up a kill by Sullivan. Pine Grove came up with five straight points, but they could not sustain the run. An ace from Caldwell and two kills from Nyelle Smith helped close out the set and the match by a tally of 25-18.
