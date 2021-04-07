PONTOTOC – Allyson Harrison continued to dominate in the circle for the Lady Cougars last week as she stifled the Pontotoc Lady Warriors in a 12-0 win. Harrison threw a four hit shutout and struck out eleven. Secora Weeks led South Pontotoc with three RBI and Rebekah Pilcher added two RBI and a home run to power the Lady Cougars offense.
“I thought once we started adjusting to how they were pitching we started hitting it well especially in the fifth and sixth innings,” said South Pontotoc head coach Adam Patterson, “I though Allyson pitched great as always and our defense played well behind her.”
Weeks put the Lady Cougars on the board in the first with a 2-run double. Pilcher smacked a leadoff home run in the third and South got an RBI single from Kilynn Carlisle in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. South put pressure on Pontotoc defensively, playing small ball, late in the game and it worked, scoring two runs in the fifth and six more in the top of the sixth, on six bunt attempts, to put the game out of reach at 12-0.
Secora and Rebekah are hitting the ball really well for us,” said coach Patterson, “but there are a lot of division games left and I think we still have some room to improve,”
Pilcher, Carlisle and Sydney Brazil as well as Weeks collected multiple hits for the Lady Cougars who had eleven hits as a team.
“Allyson is really good and they have a great program over there,” said Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon, “but we just have to do a better job of executing our plan and not get behind in the count so we can give ourselves a chance to be successful at the plate.”