The Lady Cougars traveld to a tourney at Lafayette High School last Saturday and took a dominant, 52-21 victory over Southaven.
South’s Anna Brook Sullivan was the first on the board with an early basket underneath. Southaven’s Leanna Silas quickly countered, tying the score at 2-2. South put their long game on display with back-to-back three pointers from Rebekah Pilcher, extending their lead to 8-2. Southaven's Anaria Lee put up another goal, making the score 8-4 before the Lady Cougars dominated the remainder of the quarter.
Maggie Ross turned a steal into a layup and Daisa Ivy cashed in a rebound putting the Lady Cougars up 13-4 going into the second quarter.
Southaven's Mereianna Sandifer started the second quarter with a bucket, closing the gap to 13-6. That was the closest the Lady Chargers would get for the remainder of the game.
Gaspard made good at the penalty stripe, knocking down a pair, then Sydney Brazil found her groove, sinking 3-pointers, one after the other, adding to a 9-point run and a 26-6 lead. Pilcher fed Daisa Ivy under the goal for another basket, extending the Lady Cougars' lead to 28-6.
Southaven’s Kirsten James put up back-to-back goals for the Lady Chargers. With a few minutes left before the half, Ivy faked a drive with a pass back out to Morgan Harrison for two, putting the Lady Cougars up to 30-10. Maggie Ross threw up a buzzer-beater to send the Lady Cougars into halftime up 33-10.
Pilcher started the third with a 3-pointer for the Lady Cougars. Caroline Cook got open under the goal and capitalized on a pass from Gaspard. Pilcher connected with Sullivan under the goal for two more. Pilcher drained another 3-pointer to extend the Lady Cougars' lead to 43-10. Coach Russell took advantage of his team’s dominant play earlier in the game to begin cycling through his depth. Southaven’s Anaria Lee had a short jumper to put up her team’s only points this quarter, giving Southaven a dozen at 43-12.
Ross closed out the quarter putting the Lady Cougars on top 45-12. In the final frame, Gaspard hit a layup before the Lady Chargers went on a six-point streak. Preslee Austin connected for two near the end of play, resulting in a Lady Cougar victory 52-21.