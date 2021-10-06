No team is ever, truly an underdog, according to coaches and fans; the team is just a sleepiing cat, waiting in the brush, ready to pounce.
The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars volleyball team ran the table in 3-4A this season, going 6-0. Parents, coaches, and players expected it, but outside the inner circle of Lady Cougar faithful, not many did.
So goes conventional wisdom.
The Lady Cougars got a win over Nettleton in their first match this season, on Aug. 7. In their next-to-last regular season match, on Sept. 28, they won a three set victory over Clarksdale. (As of this article, South was set to play West Union at home on Monday, for senior night.) The Lady Cougars were perfect against division rivals Houston, Senatobia, and Clarksdale, as part of their 13-3 season. It was an unprecedented campaign for South.
Coach Blake Lovell, the only skipper the team has ever had, in the three-year history of the program, is tickled pink--or red--but his team's aspirations don't stop at the end of the regular season.
"It's been really exciting," said Lovell. "I thought we had a chance to be good at the beginning of the season, and I'm not sure anybody realized how good.To make such an improvement this year is awesome. It really started with our seniors. They realized it was their last chance to come in and make an impact, and they stepped up and set the tone. They worked hard this summer. They all contribute something different.
Those seniors include Kealy Ward, Ryleigh Kate McVay, Hailey Rackley, Avery Hendon, Gabbie Ritchie, Kara Flemming, and Morgan Gunter.
Lovell was excited, but measured in his outlook for the postseason.
"We certainy don't want to get ahead of ourselves and I think our girls have done a good job of staying focused, not being too pleased with themselves, and taking it one game at a time," the coach said.
The first round of the MHSAA playoffs begins on Oct. 12. As division champs, South earned the right to host the first round match. Lovell felt confident the Lady Cougars would play Tishimingo County (13-12 overall, 5-1 in 1-4A division play). The Lady Braves' season included losses to Alcorn Central, Hickory Flatt, Caledonia, New Albany, and Belmont, among others.
Lovell said the work ethic and character of his girls has made the difference this season.
"You really love to see when kids want to accomplish something, and they put in the work to do it, and you get to see the payoff," said Lovell. "It's all them, and without their commmitment, we wouldn't be here."
This was the first year South had enough players and resources to field a seperate junior varsity team, and the girls love it, according to Lovell.
Lovell was happy to see a strong volleyball culture developing in Pontotoc.
"We held a camp back in the spring, and probably 50 kids showed up," said Lovell. "It's great to see that, not just at South Pontotoc, but around the county."