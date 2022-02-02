RIPLEY- The South Pontotoc girls picked up a key division win over Ripley last Tuesday, January 25, beating the Lady Tigers 56-43.
South scored the first seven points of the game. Rebekah Pilcher got a steal and drove for a layup. Sydney Brazil drained a 3-pointer, and Pilcher dished to Maggie Gaspard for an easy two. Maggie Ross found Pilcher for a 3-pointer to make it 10-4 before Brazil answered a Ripley basket by hitting two free throws. Sarah Childs made a three to get Ripley within three points, but Laila Houpt subsequently nailed a 3-pointer for the Lady Cougars. Houpt extended the lead to 17-11 when she got open for a transition bucket with 38 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Ripley cut the deficit to one after five points to end the period.
Gaspard connected from downtown and assisted a basket in the paint by Anna Brooke Sullivan early in the second. Brazil scored South Pontotoc’s next five points before Pilcher made a free throw for the final point of the half, which ended with the Lady Cougars leading 28-22.
Sullivan grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled to start the second half. After Sullivan made the first free throw, Maggie Gaspard crashed the offensive glass and was fouled on the second shot attempt, making both from the charity stripe to extend the lead to 31-22. A 3-point play from Ripley’s Ava Campbell and a 3-pointer from Amy Rodgers trimmed it to 31-28 before an 11-2 South run over the final three and a half minutes of the third. Gaspard found Caroline Cook for a layup, and Morgan Harrison made two free throws. Dasia Ivy also made a free throw, following it up with a basket in the post. In the final minute, Pilcher drove the lane and banked in a shot, and Sullivan had a putback to make it a 42-30 game heading into the final quarter.
Ripley would not get within single digits the rest of the way. Pilcher scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth, including 6 of 6 from the foul line. The Lady Cougars also got two baskets from Brazil and one basket from Houpt. Brazil finished with 14 points.
In addition to solid execution on offense, a big part of why the Lady Cougars were able to pull away was due to minimizing the impact of Ripley center Alorian Story after the opening quarter.
“She’s a really good player,” said South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell. “We let her get the ball too deep (in the post) a couple of times, but I thought after the first quarter we did a great job on her. She scored one field goal in the last three quarters, and if you can hold a player of that caliber to one field goal you are doing something pretty good defensively. She scored 28 the first time we played them, so I thought we made a good adjustment defensively and were able to contain her.”