The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars narrowly defeated the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings in round two of the Division 2-4A Tournament on Jan. 9, 48-47.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to an early lead, thanks to a steal and layup from Dasia Ivy, and a pair of scores from Maddie Gaspard, including a 3-pointer. An offensive putback from Morgan Harrison gave South a cushion. North Pontotoc’s Emma Burk made good on a pair of free-throws. The trio of Lana Corder, to Preslee Austin, to Anna Brooke Sullivan for a score gave South 13. Meekness Harvey took an assist from Burk and pulled up for a 3-pointer, and South led 13-8 at the end of the opening frame.
Burk nailed another 3 to start the second, and an offensive putback by Harvey tied the game at 13. Gaspard gave an assist to Ella Easterling for a bucket, and Corder launched a lead ahead to Sullivan for another. North’s Gracie Corley made a nice move to her left for a score, then Burk cut in off an inbounds pass from Bella Hayes for a score. South answered as Corder gave a nice assist to Sullivan for a bucket as the buzzer sounded, and South took a 27-17 lead into halftime.
Harrison knocked down a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, then North’s Enni Judon cut in with her right hand for a score. Sullivan hit a pair of mid-range jumpers for the Lady Cougars, and South led 36-26 headed into the final frame.
Burk hit another 3-pointer in the fourth, followed by one from Corley. Meekness Harvey grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Kiara Shelly for a breakaway score. South’s Preslee Austin pulled down a rebound late in the game that helped South burn clock and hold onto the lead. Corley hit another 3-pointer for North to make the game a real nail-biter, but a pair of free-throws from Gaspard sealed the win.