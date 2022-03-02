Seniors Rebekah Pilcher and Anna Brooke Sullivan combined for 29 points on Friday, but it wasn't enough to overcome a game squad at Choctaw Central, as the Lady Cougars lost 69-48 in the third round of the 4A playoffs.

Choctaw Central's Kylie Williamson found her stroke at the right time, racking up a game-high 17 points, nearly all in the second half, to lead the Lady Warriors to the win.

Maggie Gaspard opened with a pair of buckets to start the Lady Cougars in the first quarter. Senior Sydney Brazil knocked down a 3-pointer, for half of her 6 points in the game, and Sullivan and Pilcher each added shots to round out an 11-point opening frame for the Lady Cougars. Kayla Farmer scored 9 for the Lady Warriors in the first, leading Choctaw Central to an 18-11 lead entering the second frame.

Sullivan got hot to lead the Lady Cougars with 9 in the second. Four from Pilcher accounted for all South's scoring in the quarter, and the Lady Warriors led 28-24 at the half.

Pilcher's second half scoring came all by way of 3-pointers--one in the third, and two in the fourth. Sullivan, along with senior Caroline Cook and Sydeny Brazil all accumulated four fouls in attempts to stop the Lady Warriors' offense. Gaspard added six second-half points in the loss.

South finished 24-8 on the season.