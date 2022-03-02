Senior Rebekah Pilcher poured in 15 points and fellow senior Anna Brooke Sullivan added 14, but it wasn't enough to overcome a game squad at Choctaw Central on Friday, as the Lady Cougars lost 69-48 in the third round of the MHSAA 4A playoffs.
Choctaw Central's Kylie Williamson found her shot late in the game, and scored a game-high 17, almost all in the second half, on the way to the win. Sullivan, along with fellow seniors Sydney Brazil and Caroline Cook all accumulated four fouls in a effort to stymie the Lady Warriors' offense.
Maggie Gaspard got the Lady Cougars on the board early with a pair of buckets, and scores from Pilcher and Sullivan rounded out an 11 point opening frame from South, but the Lady Warriors led by 7. Kyla Farmer scored 9 in the the first to lead Choctaw Central.
Sullivan's big quarter came in the second, as she poured in 9. Pilcher knocked down her only two free-throws in the game, but she and Sullivan accounted for all the Lady Cougars' scoring in the quarter.
A big third quarter from Choctaw Central's Kylie Wiliamson, who scored 10, and a big fourth from Malaka Morris,who added another 10, made things tough on the Lady Cougars down the stretch.
Gaspard had 6 in the second half for South, and Pilcher added a trio of 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Warriors held on for the win.
The Lady Cougars finished 24-8 on the year.
