The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars saw their season come to an end on Apr. 27 with a 3-0 loss to the Kosciusko Lady Whippets in the second round of the MHSAA 2-4A softball playoffs.
South ace Allyson Harrison racked up six strikeouts but the Lady Cats couldn't get their bats going, managing only two hits in the contest off Kosciusko starter Mary Kimble Price.
South had a bye in the first round after winning their division. They lost to Kosciusko on the road on Apr. 26, 5-4.
Harrison had a great off-speed pitch working and had Lady Whippet hitters out on their front foot. Things went quietly thorugh the first three innings. Kilynn Carlisle beat out an infield single in the bottom of the third, and Arlee McClellan moved her over with a good sacrifice bunt, but South failed to score.
Kosciusko's Elizabeth Jones reached on a Lady Cougar error in the top of the fifth inning and Graci Williams rolled into a sacrifice to plate pinch runner Maicee Coleman for a 2-0 Lady Whippets lead.
Carlisle singled again with two outs in the bottom of the fifth but South couldn't push her across.
Harrison fielded a comebacker in the top of the sixth then turned and fired to Secora Weeks covering second base for a nifty force out. Campbell Blaine then drove in Kelly Hood for the Lady Whippets' third run. South's Rebekah Pilcher barreled-up a solid liner in the bottom of the sixth but a great catch by Williams at third-base robbed her of a base-hit.