SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars played hard and kept things close but couldn’t overcome the visiting squad from Mooreville last Tuesday, falling in three sets, 25-19, 25-11, and 25-23.
The Lady Cats played good team ball early, as Kealey Ward digged a shot and passed to Ryleigh Kate McVay, who set Leanna Reeves for a strong spike. Kara Fleming added a winning serve, and after an overhand winner from Reeves, South inched closer to Mooreville at 14-8.
Morgan Gunter set Ward for a kill, and an ace from McVay pulled the Lady Cougars to within three, at 15-12.
Reeves hit a nice runner late in the set, and Ward added a pair of aces, but Mooreville took the frame 25-19.
Reeves continued her strong play in the second set, digging a shot and setting Hailey Rackley for a winner. Reeves leaped and hit an overhand smash to even the score at 2-2. However, the Lady Troopers began to pull away. McVay nailed another smash, and Gunter set Rackley for a kill, inching the Lady Cougars closer at 12-6.
The combo of Gunter to Ward hooked up for another kill point, and Gabbie Ritchie nailed a strong, overhand spike from the 3-position. Fleming continued her excellent setting, lofting a perfect ball for Reeves to crush. McVay saved a shot, and Reeves finished off the point with a winner. It wasn't enough, as the the Lady Troopers kept the momentum and went to win 25-11.
The Lady Cats came out serving strong in the third set, with aces from Gunter and Emma Irby. It was close battle all the way. Mooreville pushed ahead 9-7. Reeves bumped a shot and passed to McVay, who set Irby for a winner, evening the score at 11-all.
Gunter hit an overhand winner, and Fleming set Irby for a smash. An ace from Gunter put the Lady Cats up 16-14.
The Lady Troopers began their final surge toward victory with a nifty lob for a point, tying the contest at 17-all.
Reeves nailed a nifty overhand winner. McVay snuck a precise shot just inside the back line for a point. Irby hit an overhand winner, but the Lady Troopers ultimately just edged by the Lady Cougars 25-23 to close out the match.