By Jonathan Wise
SPRINGVILLE- South Pontotoc’s history-making volleyball season came to an end last Tuesday in the first round of the postseason. Tishomingo County won key stretches of points in the opening two sets to grab all the momentum and go on to defeat the Lady Cougars 3-0 in a hard-fought match.
Tishomingo County grabbed an early 2-0 advantage before three straight South points. Kills from Hailey Rackley and Kealey Ward, as well as an ace from Morgan Gunter, gave the Lady Cougars the lead. South edged ahead 5-3 after another kill from Rackley, and they kept a small lead throughout the early part of the set. Ryleigh Kate McVay had a kill after the Lady Braves had cut the deficit to one to put South up 9-7, and an ace and a kill from Maggie Caldwell allowed the Lady Cougars to extend their lead to 12-7. The rest of the first set went Tishomingo County’s way, however. The visiting Lady Braves got on a roll that could not be stemmed, ripping off an 18-3 run to end the set with a 25-15 victory. The scoring spurt was anchored by strong net play from Reese Moore and Aubree Lambert.
The next set was neck-in-neck the entire way. South rallied after falling behind 8-2. The Lady Cougars scored the next six points. Rackley angled a big kill just inside the back line to make it 8-6, and Ward smashed an ace to tie things up at 8-all. Three of the Lady Braves’ next four points came by kills from Moore, but the Lady Cougars continued to match them. Leanna Reeves notched two straight aces to put South up 13-12, followed by two more lead changes in the ensuing minutes. After Tishomingo County’s Lila Sanderson tied it 15-15, South pulled back ahead. The Lady Cougars were ahead 18-17 when Reeves came up with a big kill. A tough to handle serve by Ward put the Lady Braves off balance, leading to another point. Reeves smashed home a kill to give South a 21-17 lead. However, the Lady Braves again surged when it mattered the most. They won eight consecutive points to prevail 25-21, with Moore providing the clinching kill.
Despite a 2-0 deficit, South again battled Tishomingo County in a third set that could have gone either way. Blocks from Gunter and Rackley, as well as aces from Kara Fleming and Ward, gave the Lady Cougars an early 4-1 lead. Big points from Reeves, Gunter and McVay helped South stay within 9-7. Rackley won a battle at the net to cut it to 12-10. Later Ward had a kill to keep it close at 15-11, but Tish County gradually pulled away, going up 23-15. The Lady Cougars would not go quietly. Strong play from McVay keyed a run that brought them to within 24-21. Ward had a big kill to get it to 24-22. Despite the gritty rally, the Lady Cougars could not overcome all the momentum Tishomingo County had built to that point, as Lambert had a kill to close out the match.
South ends the season with a 14-4 record and a 6-0 division mark that won them the first division title in program history.