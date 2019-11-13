ENTERPRISE– The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars fell to West Union 54-42 last Thursday on the road to drop their first game of the season. Poor ball handling plagued the Lady Cougars' offense, as the Lady Eagles took advantage of South’s mistakes and led for most of the game.
Overall, however, it was a good week for South, which won two out of three games. The Lady Cougars defeated Amory 44-33 at home on Tuesday and Winfield, Alabama 49-38 on Saturday at the Bank of Pontotoc Classic to move to 3-1 on the year.
“We didn’t take care of the basketball tonight,” said head coach Bill Russell. “I think everyone that played made a bad decision with the ball, and you can’t give the other team that many chances and expect to win.”
South Pontotoc picked up three 3-pointers from Sydney Brazil and led West Union 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. Turnovers stalled the Lady Cougars' offense in the second quarter. They only managed two field goals and two free throws and found themselves down 23-17 at halftime.
Brazil opened the third quarter with another 3-pointer to get the Lady Cougars to within three points of the lead. She hit her fifth 3-pointer of the game a few seconds later, after a short West Union run, to cut into the Lady Eagles' lead and make it 27-24. The Lady Eagles put together an offensive barrage in the third quarter, going on a 12-0 run to open up a 39-24 lead. West Union led 44-28 heading into the fourth quarter and was outscored 14-10 by South down the stretch, but the Lady Cougars could not dig themselves out of the big deficit.
Sydney Brazil led the Lady Cougars with 17 points, with 15 coming from behind the arc. Maisy Canerdy and Rebekah Pilcher finished with 7 points apiece for South Pontotoc.