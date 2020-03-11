HOULKA- Allyson Harrison struck out 10 while walking only two in five innings pitched and Secora Weeks went 3-3 at the plate, as the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars edged past a game squad at Houlka 3-1 on Saturday.
Weeks, Maddie Holcomb, and Kilynn Carlisle drew walks to load the bases for South in the top of the 1st inning, but the Lady Cougars could not push across a run. Houlka starter Karly Huffman managed to get two ground outs and a fly ball to escape.
Harrison fanned the side in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Cougars manufactured runs in the top of the 2nd, as back-to-back singles from Sydney Brazil and Hailey Rackley set up a sacrifice fly from Harrison that scored Brazil and got South on the board. Weeks nailed an RBI-single to left to plate Rackley and open a two-run lead.
Harrison fanned the first two Houlka hitters in the bottom of the 2nd, and catcher Rebekah Pilcher gunned down a runner trying to steal third base to get out of the inning.
Carlisle led off the third with an infield single, but a pair of defensive gems got the Lady Wildcats out of the inning unscathed. Right fielder Emma Daniels tracked down a fly well into foul territory for an out, and left fielder Abby Winter charged in on a fly ball, making a shoestring catch for another out.
Two strikeouts and a ground ball got Harrison safely through the bottom of the frame.
Lakelyn Smith turned in another defensive gem for the Lady Wildcats in the top of the 4th inning, diving and taking away a potential hit with a nifty snag. Harrison and Weeks followed with back-to-back singles, but South was unable to score.
Alexis Hurst came on to relieve Harrison in the bottom of the 4th inning. She got two ground ball outs before an RBI-double to left from Kaden Huffman plated Shelby Linley, who reached on an error, as Houlka cut South’s lead to 2-1.
After Karly Huffman issued a lead off walk to the Lady Cougars to start the 5th inning, center fielder Kaden Huffman ranged to her left and ran down a deep fly ball to save a run.
Houlka’s Elizabeth Collums doubled to right center in the bottom of the 5th, but Hurst got out of the inning with two strikeouts and a ground out.
South went quietly in the top of the sixth. Abby Winter singled to right and reached second on an error, and Houlka was in business in the bottom of the frame. Harrison again took the circle for the Lady Cougars, and she got two strikeouts and a ground out to squelch the potential rally.
Weeks led off the top of the seventh inning with a single to center. She then scored on a deep sacrifice fly from Holcomb to extend the lead to 3-1.
The Lady Cougars had seven hits in the game.