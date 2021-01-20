SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (15-1) opened a big early lead, watched it dwindle, then came up clutch to hold off the visiting Lady Red Raiders from Shannon 61-56 last Tuesday.
Rebekah Pilcher poured in a game high 21 points, including shooting a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.
Pilcher’s six free throws in the fourth quarter proved crucial, as Shannon at one point pulled within two points of tying the game. Brianna Jamison added 16 points and was also perfect from the stripe. She hit all six of her free throws, including a pair with 3:17 remaining that extended the Lady Cats’ lead by an all-important whisker, helping stave off a late Shannon surge.
The trio of Sydney Brazil, Laila Houpt, and Caroline Cook came out hot for the Lady Cougars. Brazil kicked head to Cook, who then snapped a bounce pass to Houpt. Houpt got South on the board first with a pair of free throws.
Houpt forced a bad Lady Raider shot on the defensive end, and Cook spun and dished to Brazil, who converted a pair of free throws. Cook forced a walk with aggressive defense, and baskets from her and Brazil opened an 8-0 Lady Cougar lead.
A pair of back-to-back 3-pointers from Pilcher, one of her three in the contest, and Jamison, followed by a steal and layup from Maggie Ross, pushed the Lady Cats ahead 20-5.
Shannon’s Ja’Nai Crowley led the Lady Raiders with six points in the opening frame, as South led 28-11 going into the second.
Brazil and Maggie Gaspard hustled down the floor on defense to stop a break away basket attempt early in the second period. Shannon’s Karizma Phillips nailed a nifty running hook to inch the Lady Raiders closer at 28-13.
Brazil nailed a 3-pointer, and the Lady Cougars worked the ball around the perimeter, holding for a final shot. Pilcher spotted up for another 3-pointer at the top of the key that gave South a 38-18 halftime lead.
The Lady Raiders went on an 11-0 run to open the third period, led by Jamiya Bowen, who popped a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight in the period, and Christiana Johnson, who added six as part of her team high 14 in the contest.
The Lady Cats finally halted the barrage. Jamison grabbed a steal in the press and drove in for a layup. Pilcher pressed the ball downcourt, snapping a pass to Jamison, who kicked to Cook for a nifty combo bucket. In a play that looked exactly like the famous “Bird stole the ball” play at the Boston Gardens on May 26, 1987, Pilcher stole a Lady Raiders inbounds pass and dished to Jamison, who came knifing in for a layup, and South seemed revitalized.
Gaspard hit the floor wrestling for a jump ball, and after a corner three from Pilcher the Lady Cats took a 49-40 lead into the final frame.
Shannon’s Aubrei Bogan poured in six points to help the Lady Raiders make things close in the fourth period, part of her 12-point performance.
South made plays when it counted, as Jamison hit the hardwood fighting for a loose ball, then spun to find Pilcher slicing in behind the Lady Raiders’ defense for a backdoor layup. Dasia Ivy came off the bench to take a hard defensive charge that gave the Lady Cats an important turnover late in the game. That set the stage for Pilcher and Jamison’s late clutch free throw shooting to seal the win.