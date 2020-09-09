Morgan Gunter

South Pontotoc's Morgan Gunter makes a set during the Lady Cougars' match against Pontotoc on Tuesday. Later in the week South Pontotoc improved to 1-2 on the season by defeating East Webster in straight sets in a Thursday road matchup. The Lady Cougars won a tight first set by the score of 25-21 before edging the Lady Wolverines 25-20 in set two. South then won the final set 25-13. (File photo by Galen Holley)

jonathan.wise@journalinc.com

