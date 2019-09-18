SPRINGVILLE - The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars played good defense and took advantage of walks and errors last Tuesday to defeat the visiting Lady Wildcats from Houlka 8-2 in soft-pitch softball action.
South’s Koryn Mathews pitched around a lead off single by Abby Winter in the top of the first inning. Secora Weeks got the Lady Cougars in business in the bottom of the inning with a single to left. Free passes put Houlka in a bind early, as starter Emma Daniel walked in the game’s first two runs. Lily Fowler came on in relief, and South’s Arlee McClellan greeted her with an RBI single to plate the third run.
Kayden Huffman beat out an infield hit to start the top of the second for Houlka, but when the next batter hit a blooper to shallow right, South’s Brylee Vandiver charged and fired a dart to second base in time for the force out. That preempted Houlka’s rally and helped Mathews get out of the inning unscathed.
South’s defense shined in the top of the third, as Carlee Dunlap made a great pick at first base on a throw from shortstop Allyson Harrison to get the leadoff hitter.
After a walk, Houlka’s Elizabeth Collums hit a hard single to right, and Vandiver again fired the relay in to Harrison, who tagged out the runner at third base.
Lady Cougar Maddie Holcomb crushed the first pitch in the top of the third into the left center gap for a double, and Dunlap followed with a double to drive her home, as South went up 4-0.
Back-to-back singles from Huffman and Aliyssia Moore in the top of the fourth inning produced the first Lady Wildcat run, and Bethany Warren singled in the second and final run for the Lady Wildcats.
Three straight singles- from Lydia Garrison, Alexis Hurst, and Harrison- loaded the bases for the Lady Cougars in the bottom of the fourth. Weeks drove in South’s fifth run with a sacrifice fly. Holcomb scorched a double over the center fielder’s head to plate two more runs for a 7-2 Lady Cougar lead. Dunlap doubled to left to plate the Lady Cougars’ final run.