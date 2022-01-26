NEW ALBANY- The South Pontotoc girls pulled away in the second half to defeat New Albany 54-37 on the road Friday night.
New Albany held a 12-5 lead at the end of the first quarter after a slow start offensively for the Lady Cougars. South’s lone field goal came by way of a 3-pointer from Maggie Gaspard, with Dasia Ivy and Sydney Brazil hitting free throws.
Rebekah Pilcher found Laila Houpt for a jump hook in the lane, and Houpt followed with a short turnaround. Pilcher then hit a pair of free throws to pull South to within 12-11, and Houpt got open for a layup to put the Lady Cougars on top 13-12. New Albany reclaimed the lead 16-13 before Brazil found Pilcher for a 3-pointer to tie it up. Maggie Ross scored in transition, and Pilcher intercepted a New Albany inbounds pass for a layup to push the Lady Cougars ahead 20-16. After the Lady Bulldogs cut it to one, Pilcher drilled a three at the buzzer to put South up 23-19 at the half.
Houpt was fouled inside and made one free throw to start the second half. A technical foul on New Albany resulted in two additional free throws by Pilcher, and Pilcher made a jumper to give the Lady Cougars a nine-point lead at 28-19. South maintained a steady lead over the next few minutes. They held a slight 34-31 edge before scoring eight of the final 10 points of the third to open up a 42-33 lead. Pilcher scored 13 of South’s 19 third quarter points. Alana Corder and Caroline Cook also had baskets during South’s run to end the quarter.
The Lady Cougars put the game away early in the fourth. Gaspard got to the foul line, hitting both shots, and Ivy posted up and scored off the glass. New Albany only managed a free throw before Houpt connected with a 3-pointer, and Gaspard added three more with a free throw and driving basket to make it 52-34. South’s final two points came on foul shots from Corder.
“We came out really flat and just did not execute anything in the first quarter,” said South coach Bill Russell. “Bek (Rebekah Pilcher) had a good game. She played well offensively and defensively. We changed defenses on them late, gave them a little bit of problems, and were able to extend the lead and put it away; but we struggled tonight and didn’t play well.”
Pilcher finished with 23 points for the Lady Cougars (16-6), while Houpt scored 10.