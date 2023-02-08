NEW ALBANY- The South Pontotoc girls pulled away from New Albany in the first half and cruised to a 63-40 road win last Tuesday night.
South jumped out to a 8-1 lead behind three buckets from Anna Brooke Sullivan and a pair of free throws from Maggie Gaspard. Hannah Finley scored for New Albany before Sullivan answered with a short range jumper for the Lady Cougars. Morgan Harrison then grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed three and went back up for two to make it 12-3. The Lady Bulldogs would trim it to 12-8 after a pair of baskets in the final minute of the first quarter, as Zakathryn Cameron connected on a 3-pointer and Amiya Terry rolled in a layup.
The Lady Cougars started the second quarter on a tear with a 15-1 run. Sullivan kicked the ball out to Dasia Ivy for a 3-pointer, followed by a Sullivan offensive board and putback. Gaspard drained a 3-pointer before Sullivan scored off of the offensive glass once again. Preslee Austin drove and dished to Sullivan for a jumper, and Alana Corder found an open Austin for a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 27-9 at the 2:08 mark. Austin scored South’s final field goal of the half when she banked in a pull-up jumper with just over a minute to go. The Lady Cougars also got a free throw from Ivy and two free throws from Sullivan in the final two minutes to take a commanding 32-13 lead into halftime.
After a fast break layup from Ivy early in the third, New Albany made three consecutive 3-pointers- two from Finley and one from Terry. This cut the deficit to 34-22 and forced a South timeout. Harrison posted up and scored inside, and Ivy hit an off-balance shot on a drive to push the lead back to 16. Finley converted a 3-point play and followed with a jumper to trim it to 38-27 with just over a minute remaining in the period, but that was as close as the Lady Bulldogs would get. Sullivan had another putback, and Alana Corder nailed a runner at the buzzer to give the Lady Cougars a 42-29 lead after three.
Austin corralled a loose ball under the basket and banked in a shot early in the fourth, and Harrison hit a short turnaround in the lane. Ivy made a 3-pointer, and a trio of free throws from Corder (two) and Sullivan made it 52-33 midway through the quarter. After having a 19-point lead on several occasions, the Lady Cougars went up by 20 for good on a transition layup by Corder with 1:40 to play.
The Lady Cougars have a first round bye in this week’s Division 2-4A Tournament, hosted by South, and will play Thursday at 4:00 p.m. against the winner of North Pontotoc and New Albany.