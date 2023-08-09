Leanna Reeves

Senior Leanna Reeves will be an important contributor if the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars continue their recent success. They won their division last season, and have reached the playoffs the past two years. 

 Photo by Galen Holley

The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars will return only one senior this season, three-year starter Leanna Reeves, but a good nucleus of the team that went undefeated in division last season is back, and Coach Blake Lovell said that’s an invaluable plus.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you