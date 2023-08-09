Senior Leanna Reeves will be an important contributor if the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars continue their recent success. They won their division last season, and have reached the playoffs the past two years.
The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars will return only one senior this season, three-year starter Leanna Reeves, but a good nucleus of the team that went undefeated in division last season is back, and Coach Blake Lovell said that’s an invaluable plus.
“We’ve got players who have solid experience in big games, and who know how to win and deal with pressure, so that bodes well for us,” said Lovell, whose Lady Cougars also made it to the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to Pontotoc.
The Lady Cougars have earned a reputation as strong finishers the last two seasons. At the end of last season, Lovell’s girls tore off 13 straight wins. In 2021, they won their last seven to solidify the best season in program history to that point; that, before losing in the first round of the playoffs to Tishomingo County.
Reeves was an integral part of both those playoff teams, and Lovell said she’ll be the anchor this year.
“Obviously she’s very skilled, but probably Leanna’s biggest strength is how intelligently she plays,” said Lovell, adding that Reeves will move from outside hitter to middle blocker. “Leanna is a hard worker and makes the other players better,” said Lovell.
Junior Ellie Ritchie is another of Lovell’s experienced players. “She’s a fiery competitor who hates to lose,” said Lovell. Ritchie will play primarily the setter position.
A trio of sophomores all have substantial experience as well: Nyelle Smith will play outside hitter. “She’s very athletic, and has a drive to do everything right,” said Lovell. Nyelle plays great defense and passes the ball well. She can play on the front and back row.”
Anniston Wiggins is a multi-sport athlete who brings size and strength to the lineup. “Anniston is a high-energy kid who never gives up on a set,” said Lovell, adding that her overhands are remarkable, and that she’s worked hard to develop herself as a hitter.
Annie Claire Allen will play outside hitter. “She’s a great passer, and we’ll really depend a lot on her in serve-and-receive,” said Lovell. “Annie is a quiet, reserved person, and we’ll encourage her to be aggressive on the floor.”
South Pontotoc has built a strong volleyball culture, and excitement about the sport increases with each winning season. Lovell said that hard work, consistency, and focus are the keys to remaining successful.
“We can’t get lazy,” said Lovell. “We have high expectations for ourselves, and if we work hard, we can achieve them.”
