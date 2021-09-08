AMORY- The Amory Lady Panthers got a little payback Thursday, outlasting the visiting Lady Cougars from Springville in four sets.
South defeated Amory at home on Aug. 1.
Thursday night, South roared out of the gate, but they lost some mojo as the evening dragged.
South looked dominant in the first set.
Senior middle blocker Hailey Rackley served an early ace, and senior middle blocker Ryleigh Kate McVay notched a winner, followed by an ace from Leanna Reeves. Rackely saved another shot and South opened an early, 8-4 lead.
Rackley continued to find holes in the defense, threading in a sharp shot for a point. Outside hitter Maggie Caldwell served an ace, and McVay followed with a kill and pair of aces.
Outside hitter Kealey Ward lobbed a nifty shot over the Amory defense. A pair of stuffs at the net by Rackley and a fierce kill shot by Reeves tied the ribbon on the first set for the Lady Cougars, 25-11.
Things didn’t go well for South after that.
Amory freshman Emarie Boddie found her rhythm and came on strong for the Lady Panthers.She nailed a series of kills in set two that propelled her team to a 25-14 win.
South’s Leanna Reeves made a nice, diving save, skidding across the hardwood, which led to a Lady Cougar score early in the set. McVay set Rackley for a nifty shot that landed just inside the back line for a point. Reeves made two saves in a row, and her teammates rewarded her with a nice set for a kill shot and a 6-4 lead. The Lady Cats executed a nice three-player swing, with senior Avery Hendon bumping to senior Kara Fleming, who set Rackley for a combo kill.
Ward hit a nice cross-court spinner for a point, but the Lady Panthers prevailed in set two.
South Pontotoc senior right-side hitter Morgan Gunter set Reeves for a good kill early in the third set. Amory’s Emarie Boddie continued to dominate the game from the middle.
Gunter threaded in another crafty shot. Rackley blocked a shot at the net for a point and Caldwell hit another kill. Gunter set Hendon for a kill, but miscues on defense, paired with strong play from Boddie, cast the die.