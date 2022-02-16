The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars were a bit short-handed, with several girls still playing basketball, but the team played hard and reasonably well, and Coach Adam Patterson saw a lot about which to be encouraged he said.
South lost a pair of non-division games at the jamboree in Tupelo on Saturday, 8-0 to Mantachie, and 5-4 to New Hope.
In the first game, at 3:30, Mantachie’s pitcher Ramsey Montgomery shutout the Lady Cats. South’s Mikayla McGreger held the Lady Mustangs in check as well, and, had it not been for the huge fourth inning, in which Mantachie scored all their runs, things might have been different.
In the top of the first, South’s Arlee McClellan got a bunt base-hit then stole second, but Montgomery got out of it with a popup, a groundout and strikeout.
McGreger fanned two Lady Mustangs in the bottom of the second to hold a scoreless tie.
The Lady Cougars couldn’t capitalize on Abby Carlisle’s infield single in the top of the third.
Madison Holcomb stung a sharp single to right to leadoff the top of the fourth, but Montgomery got another strikeout when she needed it to escape the jam.
Mantachie’s Hannah Grace Gillian got the big fourth started for the Lady Stangs with a single to center.
In game two the Lady Cougars found their hitting stroke. Carlee Dunlap took the circle for the nightcap, and the girls played hard, even as snow fell in the middle innings.
McGreger was in right-field for this game, and she made a great, running catch on a fly-ball hit sharply in the gap in the top of the first. Dunlap got a strikeout, but two singles and an error allowed the first Lady Trojan run to score.
In the bottom of the frame, Madison Holcomb hit a solid single to left-center, and Preslee Austin beat out an infield hit. The Lady Cats pulled off a double steal, but pitcher Lilliana Cates got the strikeout she needed to get out of the inning.
South earned a tough base-on-balls to start the bottom of the second. Brylee Vandiver drove in Annabelle Matthews with a squeeze bunt to tie the score at 1-1.
New Hope went on to win 5-4.
Coach Patterson said afterwards that he liked a lot of what he saw on Saturday.
“I’m excited, and I thought the scrimmages gave us some good practice. Now we can work toward fixing our mistakes,” said Patterson. “I really like our team. We play and we’re practicing well.”