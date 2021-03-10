SPRINGVILLE- Carlee Dunlap struck out six and walked three while giving up five hits on Friday, as the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars held off a late surge to defeat the visiting Lady Urchins from East Union 7-4.
Sydney Brazil added a pair of RBI doubles to help secure the Lady Cats’ victory.
Dunlap started with a hot hand, fanning two in the first frame. In the bottom half Dunlap helped her own cause by drawing a leadoff walk from East Union starter Emily Coggin. Allyson Harrison moved pinch runner Arlee McClellan over with a sacrifice bunt, setting up Brazil’s first RBI. Rebekah Pilcher singled Brazil home, and South led 3-0 at the end of the first inning.
The Lady Urchins went quietly in the top of the second, and Coggin got out of the bottom of the frame with a wicked off-speed pitch for a strikeout.
Dakota Hines set up the first East Union run with a ringing single up the middle in the top of the third inning. The Lady Urchins worked a base-on-balls for another base runner. Then Mia Hutcheson laced a two-RBI triple to right field to bring East Union closer at 3-2.
Dunlap notched another K in the top of the fourth inning, and Pilcher made a nifty grab on a short popup behind the plate to get the Lady Cats out of the inning. In the bottom of the frame Secora Weeks crushed a two-run homer to straight away center to give South a 5-2 lead.
Two defensive gems behind Dunlap helped the Lady Cats in the top of the fifth. Weeks made a good snag at shortstop and made a strong throw across to third for an out. Pilcher then picked off a runner at first.
Harrison hit a solid single up the middle in the bottom of the fifth. Brazil doubled her in. Maddie Holcomb moved Brazil to third with a sacrifice fly. Then Pilcher plated her with a single into shallow center. South led 7-2 at the end of five.
Dunlap retired the side in order in the top of the sixth. Outstanding defensive plays by Jorga Roberson and Mia Hutcheson helped the Lady Urchin escape unscathed in the bottom of the frame. Coggin added a pair of RBIs in the bottom of the seventh for East Union, but the Lady Cougars held on for the win.