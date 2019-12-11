ECRU- South Pontotoc's girls went on the road to pick up a 49-35 win over North Pontotoc last Tuesday, splitting the regular season series with their county rivals. North had notched a road victory of its own in the teams' matchup back on November 14.
Rebekah Pilcher led the Lady Cougars with 15 points, and Sydney Brazil racked up 13 points. South also got key contributions from their bench. Caroline Cook snatched nine rebounds and had two steals, and Laila Houpt finished with 8 points, including six in the fourth quarter.
Maddie Guerin got the Lady Vikings on the board first to start the game, nailing a turnaround for two of her of 17 points.
South’s Rebekah Pilcher hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Guerin answered with a bucket to push North back in front, 5-3.
A turnaround bucket from Brazil and a 3-pointer from Pilcher put the Lady Cougars ahead 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Midway through the second, Brazil knocked-down another three, and Laila Houpt added a deuce. Lady Cougars outscored North 13-4 in the quarter to lead 23-11 at halftime
Guerin came out strong for the Lady Vikings in the second half, nailing a turnaround jumper, then blocking a shot, but South continued to open up a commanding lead.
Anna Brooke Sullivan converted a 3-point play, hitting a shot and converting a free throw, to edge North a little closer. South’s Houpt drove the lane and dished to Cook for an inside basket, as the Lady Cougars opened up a 34-17 advantage.
Guerin collected a hard-fought rebound and got the ball ahead to Haisley Coker for an impressive two points, and the two cooperated again on the ensuing possession, as Coker fed Guerin in the lane for a deuce. South led 39-24 at the end of the third.
In the fourth quarter Guerin stepped up with a big 4-point play, nailing the three and the foul shot, to bring North within 10 with 5:36 to play.
South’s Brianna Jamison hit Laila Houpt on a pretty give-and-go for two points. That was one of three quick baskets Houpt scored to help push the lead back to 47-33 and stave off the North run. The Lady Cougars led by double digits the rest of the way.
North was without leading scorer Shemiah Hadley, who suffered a knee injury against Pine Grove on November 22.
Later in the week North fell to Ripley 49-16 on Friday. South dropped a tight contest to East Union 55-52 on Friday. On Saturday South hosted their Lady Cougar Classic, where they blew past Mantachie 68-38 in the nightcap.