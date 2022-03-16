The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars had little trouble dispatching the visiting Lady Tigers from Nettleton on March 8, notching a non-division win 14-0.
The top of the first went smoothly for South starter Carlee Dunlap. A quick scoop and throw by shortstop Jacee McClellan recorded the first out. Dunlap fielded her position well, and snatched two comebackers in the circle to get out of the inning.
Maddie Holcomb ripped the second pitch she saw from Nettleton starter Anna Claire Harris down the left-field line, the ball skidding on the chalk, for a standup triple. Senior Rebekah Pilcher blasted a two-run homer to left-center, and the Lady Cats were in business.
Dunlap helped her own cause with a single to left, then pinch runner Annabelle Matthews stole second.
Senior Sydney Brazil drew a walk, then Matthews scored on an error for a 3-0 lead. A bunt from Mikayla McGregor plated the fourth South Pontotoc run.
Another smooth scoop and throw by McClellan at short, and a four-pitch strikeout got Dunlap off to a strong start in the top of the second. A popup to right ended an 11 pitch inning, and Dunlap and her Cougars were cruising.
Holcomb blasted a triple to right-center in the bottom of the second, but the Lady Cats were unable to push her across, as Harris notched two K’s.
Brazil singled up the middle to start the Lady Cougar third, and she moved to third on a Nettleton error. Brazil scored on a wild pitch then McGregor laced a double down the right-field line.
Senior Maggie Ross cracked an RBI double to left to make the score 7-0.
A homer by Maddie Holcomb in the bottom of the fourth extended the Lady Cats’ lead, then Pilcher doubled to right, Dunlap added a single, and Brazil added an RBI single to right for a 9-0 lead.
That chased Harris, and Nettleton’s Emma Hester took the circle in relief. Preslee Austin added an RBI late, and Dunlap got a pair of strikeouts in the top of the fifth to slam the door.
South also defeated Lafayette last week, 13-3, with Mikayla McGregor getting the win, and they defeated Eupora 13-1, with Dunlap notching another win. The Lady Cougars are 8-1 heading into division play against Ripley tomorrow night.